BRISBANE'S dual premiership player Brandon Starcevich has got his wish to join West Coast after a suite of draft picks changed hands in a complex three-way trade also involving Fremantle.

As well as gaining Starcevich, the Eagles have received picks 12, 33 and 52, with the Dockers getting picks 19, 23 and 46. The Lions receive picks 16, 22, 44 and 50.

Starcevich was a free agent but the Lions and Eagles agreed to a trade so as not to dilute the WA club's likely pick No.2 compensation for losing Oscar Allen.

Starcevich, 26, had been weighing up whether to stay at the Lions or return to his home state, where he has signed a four-year deal with the Eagles.

"I am incredibly grateful the club gave me a chance to realise my dream as an 18-year-old," Starcevich said.

"I am also very proud to have been part of our journey back to the top.

"I want to say thank you to all the Lions fans who have been incredibly supportive of myself and the group over the years."

Lions list manager Dom Ambrogio said they were disappointed to lose Starcevich, who played 132 games with the club, but understood his decision to return to WA.

The Eagles on Monday said they weren't deterred by the defender's concussion history, particularly after he sat out the latter stages of the Grand Final win over Geelong after another head knock.

Eagles list manager Matt Clarke said Starcevich would be a "significant addition" to the backline.

"He is also an outstanding team-first player and leader who will help drive our developing squad forward and impart his knowledge about what it takes to be successful," he said.

Starcevich's Lions teammate Deven Robertson is also set to land at West Coast this trade period.

The Dockers will on-trade pick No.23 in a deal to land Judd McVee from Melbourne.