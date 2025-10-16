Deven Robertson during the Round 22 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at The Gabba, August 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has officially delisted Deven Robertson, leaving the 24-year-old able to explore a move to West Coast as a delisted free agent.

Robertson has been connected to the Eagles as he looks for more senior opportunities.

Originally from Western Australia, he was selected by the Lions with pick 22 in the 2019 draft and played 47 games in his six seasons in Queensland.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2025's retirements and delistings

A powerfully-built midfielder, Robertson turned down an offer to move home and join West Coast at the end of 2023.

However, senior appearances then dwindled with the club's recruitment of youngsters Will and Levi Ashcroft, and Jaspa Fletcher.

"Dev has given his all during his time at the Brisbane Lions which saw him play some strong football including being part of our 2023 Grand Final team," Brisbane list manager Dom Ambrogio said.

Learn More 01:45

"At VFL level this year he has been one of our best players as a joint winner of the Club's VFL Best and Fairest.



"Though having only played six AFL games the past two seasons, we supported Dev in his decision to seek further opportunities which he has chosen to do.



"We thank Dev for his contribution to the Brisbane Lions and wish him well for the future."



Robertson leaves the Lions on good terms and thanked the club for his time there.



"I am very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity of being in the AFL for the past six years," he said.



"I am sad to be leaving and will miss the playing group and staff, but it is the right time in my career to look for more AFL opportunities."