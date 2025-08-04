Callan Ward confirms he will not play on next season

Callan Ward is hugged by Josh Kelly after GWS's match against Richmond in R12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney veteran Callan Ward has announced his retirement from the AFL after 327 games, following the ACL injury suffered in round 12.

When the 35-year-old's knee buckled against Richmond at Engie Stadium, it seemed inevitable that it would be Ward's final act on an AFL ground, and he confirmed on Monday he will not play on next year.

The tough midfielder's departure does not come with the fairytale ending of a premiership, which was the reason why he extended his illustrious career into an 18th season, despite his young family moving back to reside in Melbourne this year.

But he goes out as a legend of the Giants and an integral contributor to the club's culture that saw it play finals football just five years after its AFL debut.

Callan Ward poses for a photo during GWS's photo day on February 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ward goes out as the Giants' games record holder (267) and inaugural club champion after captaining the club for its first eight seasons.

Before his move to western Sydney, he spent four years at the Western Bulldogs, who selected him with pick No.19 in the 2007 AFL Draft, where he quickly emerged as one of the toughest on-ballers in the game and best young prospects in the AFL.

Callan Ward in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash with West Coast in round 19, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

An ACL tear in his left knee ruined Ward's 2019 season, meaning he missed the Giants' only Grand Final appearance, which they lost to the Tigers.

More to come ...