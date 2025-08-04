All the action from the women's state leagues around the country

Renee Tierney celebrates a goal with teammates during the VFLW match between Sandringham and North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE VFLW and WAFLW finals are set, and a familiar club is back on top in the QAFLW with one round to play.

Some Hawthorn draftees showed their wares in Box Hill's important VFLW victory over Carlton, while a father-daughter signing at the Blues had a day out.

VFLW

Box Hill 4.12 (36) d Carlton 1.1 (7)

Although Box Hill's accuracy woes continued on Friday, it secured a big win over Carlton to gather momentum into finals.

Hawthorn draftee Daisy Flockart gathered 19 disposals and laid eight tackles in a strong performance through the midfield, while Sophie Butterworth shook off an ankle complaint to kick a strong goal.

Elli Symonds also worked through the forward line, but kicked just one behind from her seven disposals.

Carlton defender Meg Robertson was outstanding in a losing side, with 39 disposals and 10 intercept possessions. Irish duo Siofra O'Connell (12 disposals, nine intercepts) and Aisling Reidy (nine disposals, two marks), and replacement signing Charlotte Brewer (13 disposals, three tackles) also played VFLW footy rather than travel to Sydney for Carlton's AFLW practice match.

Essendon 5.6 (36) d Western Bulldogs 5.4 (34)

Essendon came from the clouds to snatch victory and, ultimately, qualify for finals, with its two-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday.

Four last-quarter goals were enough to mow down the 23-point deficit and propel the Bombers into the post-season, led well by Tia Davidge's two final term goals.

Abbey McDonald and El Chaston were also vital, combining for 52 disposals, 10 marks, and 10 clearances. Meanwhile Essendon's AFLW cross-code rookie Grace Brooker finished with six disposals and five tackles.

Long-time Bulldogs defender Naomi Ferres kicked two goals in the loss, and Maggie Gorham (27 disposals, nine intercepts) and Brooke Barwick (18 disposals, eight intercepts) were impactful.

Collingwood 11.3 (69) d Williamstown 9.2 (56)

Collingwood locked in the double chance come finals in a shootout against Williamstown.

Amelia Peck (four goals) and Courtney Jones (three) did the damage on the scoreboard for the Pies, while Jones was also the side's leading ballwinner with 19.

For the Seagulls, Emily Eaves finished with 21 disposals and nine clearances – her next most-prolific teammates were Ash Thornycroft and Eliza Straford with 11 touches apiece.

Port Melbourne 8.13 (61) d Casey 3.0 (18)

Although Essendon's win earlier in the round put paid to Port Melbourne's finals hopes, it finished its season with a bang. Eloise Ashley-Cooper (20 disposals, six clearances) and Mia Caffrey (19 disposals, 13 clearances) were absolute powerhouses.

Alice Robinson, Charlotte Hammans, and Sarah D'Arcy were the goalkickers for Casey.

North Melbourne Werribee 5.12 (42) d Sandringham 4.1 (25)

Reigning premier North Melbourne finished its home and away season with a strong win – despite some wayward kicking for goal – even against a Sandringham side that boasted a couple of AFLW-listed Saints.

Returning from injury was Bianca Jakobsson (13 disposals, seven intercept possessions), showing off her athletic movement across the back line, while ruck Rene Caris finished with 17 disposals and 19 hitouts.

Bianca Jakobsson is tackled by Renee Tierney during the VFLW match between Sandringham and North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft prospect Evelyn Connolly also played her first game at the level, and finished with seven touches.

For the Roos, Maddy Di Cosmo lit it up through the middle of the ground with 32 disposals and 13 tackles, while premiership teammate Alana Barba had 25 disposals and 13 tackles of her own.

Alana Barba in action during the VFLW match between Sandringham and North Melbourne at Trevor Barker Beach Oval in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong 3.10 (28) d Darebin 3.8 (26)

With finals no longer on the cards, and without ruthless ball winner Ange Gogos, Darebin fell to an improved Geelong side to close out the 2025 rebel VFLW season.

Abby Favell (36 disposals, 15 tackles, one goal) and Hayley Peck (29 disposals, 28 hitouts) capped off fine seasons in the hoops, as did Alyssa Mifsud (two goals, 18 disposals) and Caitlin Bunker (24 disposals, five tackles) for the Falcons.

SANFLW

South Adelaide won the SANFLW Grand Final last week.

QAFLW

Bond University 14.8 (92) d Maroochydore 1.1 (7)

Kendra Blattman and Charlotte Taylor each kicked three goals in Bond University's big win over Maroochydore on Saturday, while Evy Reeves kicked two, showing off the side's pure scoring power.

Through the middle Ella Calleja (27 disposals, six clearances) and Lexi Samuels (24 disposals, four clearances) were also dominant.

For Maroochydore, Marlee Marshall hit the scoreboard, and Roxy Beuzeville finished with 18 disposals.

Aspley 8.1 (49) d Coorparoo 6.6 (42)

In an important win for Aspley, Jessica Stallard finished with three goals from 13 disposals, and Jesse McMillan recorded 31 disposals. Grace Roberts-White was immense for Coorparoo, with 30 disposals and nine tackles in the loss.

Southport 13.7 (85) d Wilston Grange 3.3 (21)

Having lost key forward target Tayla Gregory to Gold Coast's AFLW list during the week, Southport got back on the winners' list with three goals apiece to Olivia Meagher and Caitlin Miller.

A further seven Sharks hit the scoreboard as they returned to the top of the ladder with one round to play in the home and away season.

Tshinta Kendall kicked two of Wilston Grange's three goals, as Charlize Anderson, Hayley Finning, and Keyshia Matenga led the way with 15 disposals each.

University of Queensland 12.14 (86) d Moreton Bay 0.0 (0)

A five-goal haul from Monique Piunti led the University of Queensland to a big win over Moreton Bay, while Edie McCabe kicked two, and Farradai Hopkins gathered 27 disposals.

Jessica Davy toiled for Moreton Bay, to finish with 19 disposals.

Morningside 21.11 (137) d Yeronga 0.2 (2)

Laura Roy put on a show in Morningside's 135-point win over Yeronga with 10 gorls from her 28 disposals, outshining teammate Lucy Bellinger who kicked six goals in the win.

Once again, Goldie Poultney won 18 disposals for Yeronga in the loss.

WAFLW

West Perth 8.7 (55) d South Fremantle 6.7 (43)

Draft hopeful Mia Russo recorded 21 disposals and five inside 50s in West Perth's win over South Fremantle on Friday, while Megan Norbury and Kayla Van Den Heever each kicked two goals.

Western Bulldogs premiership player Bailey Hunt was important for South Fremantle with her team-high 14 disposals and a goal, and Shannyn Pomersbach kicked two goals.

Perth 7.7 (49) d East Perth 3.5 (23)

Holly Britton (22 disposals) and Jorja Haines (two goals) were vital in Perth's third win in its very first season, while Lucy Greenwood (23 disposals) was the standout for East Perth.

Claremont 4.10 (34) d Subiaco 0.1 (1)

A big win to Claremont has handed it a home final in the same fixture for the first week of finals next week.

Draft hopeful Juliet Kelly had 20 disposals and four inside 50s for the victors, while another pair of top draft prospects Olivia Crane (seven disposals, seven tackles) and Olivia Wolmarans (10 disposals, seven tackles) were strong for Subiaco.

Swan Districts 3.6 (24) d East Fremantle 6.5 (41)

Swan Districts have done the same, earning the home final against East Fremantle with a narrow win over them on Sunday.

Draft prospect Carys D'Addario had 13 disposals and 14 tackles for Swan Districts, and the goalkickers were Kayley King and Emily McGuire.

Another draft hopeful in Alicia Blizard (10 disposals, six tackles) worked hard for East Fremantle.