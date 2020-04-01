* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts
Legend
del: Delisted ret: Retired trd: Traded FA: Free agency transfer DFA: Delisted free agency transfer SSP: Pre-season supplemental selection period
|Adelaide
|Brisbane
|Carlton
|Collingwood
Joe Daniher (ret)
Kalin Lane (del)
Jarryd Lyons (ret)
James Madden (del)
Carter Michael (del)
Jaxon Prior (del)
Harry Sharp (trd)
|Domanic Akuei (del)
Jack Carroll (del)
Matt Carroll (del)
David Cuningham (del)
Sam Durdin (del)
Matt Kennedy (trd)
Caleb Marchbank (del)
Jack Martin (del)
Alex Mirkov (del)
Matt Owies (trd)
|Aiden Begg (del)
Jack Bytel (del)
Josh Carmichael (ret)
Josh Eyre (del)
Nathan Kreuger (del)
Nathan Murphy (ret)
John Noble (trd)
Joe Richards (trd)
|Essendon
|Fremantle
|Geelong
|Gold Coast
|Kaine Baldwin (del)
Jayden Davey (del)
Dyson Heppell (ret)
Nick Hind (del)
Jaiden Hunter (del)
Jake Kelly (ret)
Jake Stringer (trd)
Tex Wanganeen (del)
Sam Weideman (del)
Josh Corbett (ret)
|Phoenix Foster (del)
Joe Furphy (del)
Mitch Hardie (del)
Tom Hawkins (ret)
Emerson Jeka (del)
Oscar Murdoch (del)
Brandan Parfitt (del)
Gary Rohan (del)
Zach Tuohy (ret)
James Willis (del)
|Rory Atkins (trd)
Sandy Brock (del)
Levi Casboult (ret)
Sam Day (del)
Brandon Ellis (ret)
Oskar Faulkhead (del)
Jack Lukosius (trd)
Darcy Macpherson (del)
Jack Mahony (del)
Hewago Oea (del)
Will Rowlands (del)
James Tsitas (del)
|GWS
|Hawthorn
|Melbourne
|North Melbourne
|Isaac Cumming (FA)
Cooper Hamilton (del)
Nick Haynes (FA)
Adam Kennedy (ret)
James Peatling (trd)
Harry Perryman (FA)
Braydon Preuss (del)
|Angus Brayshaw (ret)
Ben Brown (ret)
Kyah Farris-White (del)
Lachie Hunter (ret)
Alex Neal-Bullen (trd)
Josh Schache (del)
Joel Smith (del)
Adam Tomlinson (del)
Blake Drury (del)
|Port Adelaide
|Richmond
|St Kilda
|Sydney
|Tom Clurey (del)
Charlie Dixon (ret)
Francis Evans (del)
Dan Houston (trd)
Kyle Marshall (del)
Tom McCallum (del)
Trent McKenzie (ret)
Quinton Narkle (del)
Tom Scully (del)
|Liam Baker (trd)
Shai Bolton (trd)
Matthew Coulthard (del)
Noah Cumberland (del)
Jack Graham (FA)
Dylan Grimes (ret)
Dustin Martin (ret)
Sam Naismith (ret)
Marlion Pickett (ret)
Daniel Rioli (trd)
|Matthew Allison (del)
Josh Battle (FA)
Riley Bonner (del)
Tom Campbell (FA)
Brad Crouch (ret)
Jack Hayes (del)
Olli Hotton (del)
Tim Membrey (del)
Ben Paton (del)
Seb Ross (del)
James Van Es (del)
|Harry Arnold (del)
Jacob Konstanty (trd)
Jaiden Magor (del)
Lachlan McAndrew (del)
Luke Parker (trd)
Sam Reid (ret)
Cooper Vickery (del)
|West Coast
|Western Bulldogs
|Jordyn Baker (del)
Tom Barrass (trd)
Coby Burgiel (del)
Jai Culley (del)
Jack Darling (trd)
Luke Edwards (del)
Andrew Gaff (ret)
Jamaine Jones (del)
Josh Rotham (del)
Zane Trew (del)
Alex Witherden (del)
|Dominic Bedendo (del)
Charlie Clarke (del)
Caleb Daniel (trd)
Alex Keath (ret)
Jack Macrae (trd)
Aiden O'Driscoll (ret)
Kelsey Rypstra (del)
Bailey Smith (trd)
