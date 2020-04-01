 

Adelaide Brisbane Carlton Collingwood


Lachlan Gollant (del)
Will Hamill (del)
Elliott Himmelberg (FA)
Ned McHenry (del)
Patrick Parnell (del)
Rory Sloane (ret)
Joe Daniher (ret)
Kalin Lane (del)
Jarryd Lyons (ret)
James Madden (del)
Carter Michael (del)
Jaxon Prior (del)
Harry Sharp (trd)		 Domanic Akuei (del)
Jack Carroll (del)
Matt Carroll (del)
David Cuningham (del)
Sam Durdin (del)
Matt Kennedy (trd)
Caleb Marchbank (del)
Jack Martin (del)
Alex Mirkov (del)
Matt Owies (trd)		 Aiden Begg (del)
Jack Bytel (del)
Josh Carmichael (ret)
Josh Eyre (del)
Nathan Kreuger (del)
Nathan Murphy (ret)
John Noble (trd)
Joe Richards (trd)
Essendon Fremantle Geelong Gold Coast
Kaine Baldwin (del)
Jayden Davey (del)
Dyson Heppell (ret)
Nick Hind (del)
Jaiden Hunter (del)
Jake Kelly (ret)
Jake Stringer (trd)
Tex Wanganeen (del)
Sam Weideman (del)

Josh Corbett (ret)
Tom Emmett (del)
Ethan Hughes (del)
Sebit Kuek (del)
Ethan Stanley (del)
Matt Taberner (del)
Conrad Williams (del)

 Phoenix Foster (del)
Joe Furphy (del)
Mitch Hardie (del)
Tom Hawkins (ret)
Emerson Jeka (del)
Oscar Murdoch (del)
Brandan Parfitt (del)
Gary Rohan (del)
Zach Tuohy (ret)
James Willis (del)		 Rory Atkins (trd)
Sandy Brock (del)
Levi Casboult (ret)
Sam Day (del)
Brandon Ellis (ret)
Oskar Faulkhead (del)
Jack Lukosius (trd)
Darcy Macpherson (del)
Jack Mahony (del)
Hewago Oea (del)
Will Rowlands (del)
James Tsitas (del)
GWS Hawthorn Melbourne North Melbourne
Isaac Cumming (FA)
Cooper Hamilton (del)
Nick Haynes (FA)
Adam Kennedy (ret)
James Peatling (trd)
Harry Perryman (FA)
Braydon Preuss (del)


Josh Bennetts (del)
Denver Grainger-Barras (del)
Cooper Stephens (del)
Jack O'Sullivan (del)
Ethan Phillips (del)
Clay Tucker (del)
Chad Wingard (ret)

 Angus Brayshaw (ret)
Ben Brown (ret)
Kyah Farris-White (del)
Lachie Hunter (ret)
Alex Neal-Bullen (trd)
Josh Schache (del)
Joel Smith (del)
Adam Tomlinson (del)

Blake Drury (del)
Hamish Free (del)
Hugh Greenwood (ret)
Charlie Lazzaro (del)
Bigoa Nyuon (del)
Tyler Sellers (del)
Liam Shiels (ret)
Jaidyn Stephenson (ret)
Curtis Taylor (del)
Tarryn Thomas
Port Adelaide Richmond St Kilda Sydney
Tom Clurey (del)
Charlie Dixon (ret)
Francis Evans (del)
Dan Houston (trd)
Kyle Marshall (del)
Tom McCallum (del)
Trent McKenzie (ret)
Quinton Narkle (del)
Tom Scully (del)		 Liam Baker (trd)
Shai Bolton (trd)
Matthew Coulthard (del)
Noah Cumberland (del)
Jack Graham (FA)
Dylan Grimes (ret)
Dustin Martin (ret)
Sam Naismith (ret)
Marlion Pickett (ret)
Daniel Rioli (trd)		 Matthew Allison (del)
Josh Battle (FA)
Riley Bonner (del)
Tom Campbell (FA)
Brad Crouch (ret)
Jack Hayes (del)
Olli Hotton (del)
Tim Membrey (del)
Ben Paton (del)
Seb Ross (del)
James Van Es (del)		 Harry Arnold (del)
Jacob Konstanty (trd)
Jaiden Magor (del)
Lachlan McAndrew (del)
Luke Parker (trd)
Sam Reid (ret)
Cooper Vickery (del)
West Coast Western Bulldogs    
Jordyn Baker (del)
Tom Barrass (trd)
Coby Burgiel (del)
Jai Culley (del)
Jack Darling (trd)
Luke Edwards (del)
Andrew Gaff (ret)
Jamaine Jones (del)
Josh Rotham (del)
Zane Trew (del)
Alex Witherden (del)

 Dominic Bedendo (del)
Charlie Clarke (del)
Caleb Daniel (trd)
Alex Keath (ret)
Jack Macrae (trd)
Aiden O'Driscoll (ret)
Kelsey Rypstra (del)
Bailey Smith (trd)		    


* = Club has committed to redrafting the player in the AFL and Rookie Drafts

Legend

del: Delisted ret: Retired trd: Traded FA: Free agency transfer DFA: Delisted free agency transfer SSP: Pre-season supplemental selection period