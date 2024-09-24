Geelong has announced its list changes after its 2024 season came to an end

Gary Rohan kicks a goal during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG premiership players Gary Rohan and Brandan Parfitt are among seven Cats delisted after their season ended in a preliminary final loss to Brisbane.

Rohan and Parfitt played in the Cats' 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final victory over Sydney, but featured in just 12 and nine senior games respectively this year.

The 33-year-old Rohan played six seasons in Geelong colours after arriving from the Swans at the end of 2018, while Parfitt was drafted by the Cats in 2016.

Phoenix Foster, Oscar Murdoch, James Willis and Mitch Hardie have also been delisted having not played an AFL game.

Former Hawthorn tall Emerson Jeka has also been axed.

"This time of year is always difficult and to farewell seven great teammates is never easy," Cats general manager of football Andrew Mackie said.

"Both members of our 2022 premiership team, Brandan and Gary have had a profound on-field impact in the Hoops, but it can't be overstated the influence they both have had on their teammates and the club more broadly. They have both been incredible for our football program and the wider Geelong community.

"We thank Phoenix, James, Oscar, Mitch and Emerson for their contribution to our football program, we wish them all the best in their next chapter."

It continues an off-season of change for the Cats, with Tom Hawkins and Zach Tuohy having already announced their retirements.

After 106 games for Sydney, Rohan – who suffered a fractured skull in the VFL late in the season – played another 98 for Geelong.

Parfitt struggled for regular senior opportunities, playing more than 20 games in a season just twice – in 2019 and 2021 – finishing his Geelong career with 130 appearances.