Gary Rohan requires surgery after fracturing his skull in the VFL

Gary Rohan kicks a goal during Geelong's clash against Hawthorn in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Gary Rohan is set to undergo surgery after fracturing his skull in the VFL on Saturday.

Rohan was hurt during the Cats' semi-final loss to Southport at GMHBA Stadium.

The 33-year-old appeared to suffer the injury in the opening term and confirmed on Sunday he had sustained a fractured skull.

"Not the place I had planned to spend my weekend.. scans have confirmed a fractured skull but I am doing well and in the best hands," Rohan wrote on Instagram.

"Now just waiting on surgery. Thank you for all of the messages and well wishes."

Rohan, who is out of contract at season's end, was among the senior Cats in VFL action pushing to return to the AFL, with Chris Scott's side having booked a spot in a preliminary final.

Learn More 22:06

Cam Guthrie (19 disposals, eight tackles and a goal) and Tom Hawkins (10 disposals and 1.3) also featured.

Geelong will host Greater Western Sydney or Brisbane in its AFL preliminary final.