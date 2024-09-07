The AFL has confirmed the fixture for week two of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series

PORT Adelaide and Hawthorn will face off in a Friday night blockbuster at Adelaide Oval to kick off the second week of the 2024 Toyota AFL Finals Series before Greater Western Sydney hosts Brisbane on Saturday night.

Geelong and Sydney have secured their spot on preliminary final weekend, but the Power, Hawks, Giants and Lions will face off in do-or-die semi-finals to continue their premiership assaults.

After Port's humiliating 84-point qualifying loss to the Cats on home soil, it will host a red-hot Hawthorn at 7.10pm ACST (7.40pm AEST) on Friday night at the Adelaide Oval after the brash young Hawks secured an impressive 37-point win over the Western Bulldogs in the elimination final.

The winner will move into a preliminary final against Sydney at the SCG on Friday, September 20.

Meanwhile, after the Giants' qualifying final loss to the Swans, they will come up against the Lions at 7.30pm AEST at Engie Stadium after Brisbane accounted for Carlton in their elimination final.

The prize for the winner is a preliminary final date with Geelong at the MCG on Saturday, September 21.

Tickets for the semi-final matches will go on sale on Monday.

WEEK TWO FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13



Second semi-final

Port Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14



First semi-final

Greater Western Sydney v Brisbane at Engie Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20



First preliminary final

Sydney v Port Adelaide/Hawthorn at the SCG, time TBC

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21



Second preliminary final

Geelong v Greater Western Sydney/Brisbane at the MCG, time TBC