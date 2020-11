The Footy Festival celebrates the best Brisbane has to offer in food, music, kids activities and of course footy!

It’s an opportunity to celebrate the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final and the excitement of our great game!

For the first time in the games history the Grand Final will be held outside of Victoria in Brisbane, Queensland and it will be a Footy Festival to remember.



It’s time to celebrate across Queensland with a range of activities in Brisbane and across Regional cities.