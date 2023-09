2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final Parade

From 10:30am to 12:30pm Friday 29 September

Celebrate the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final teams, Brownlow and Coleman medalists and more.

Starting at Melbourne Park Live Site, watch the Toyota HiLux motorcade make its way through Birrarung Maar and into Footy Festival at Yarra Park, concluding at Gate 3 of the MCG.

Parade Route