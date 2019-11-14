2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final Tickets

All ticket allocations for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final, Richmond v Geelong Cats at The Gabba on Saturday, October 24 are now sold out. No further tickets will be released for sale. For Grand Final Package visit afleventoffice.com.au.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held at The Gabba on Saturday 24 October. The official start time will be 6:30pm AEST / 7:30pm AEDT.

Club Members

All club members will be communicated to by their club regarding eligibility and the process for Grand Final ticketing.

AFL Members

AFL Members will be communicated to directly by AFL Membership regarding eligibility and the process for Grand Final ticketing.

General Public

The on-sale date for general public ticketing for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final is Tuesday October 20 at 9am AEST, (10am ADST) via Ticketmaster.

More information here.

Grand Final Packages

General Public can purchase Grand Final packages here.