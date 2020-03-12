Footy Festival FAQ

Check out some of the answers to our frequently asked questions on the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final Footy Festival.

When is the Footy Festival?

Kicking off on Monday 19th October the Footy Festival will launch in Queen Street Mall, with colour, activity and excitement.

Activities including food, beverages, NAB AFL Auskick Clinics and entertainment at all Brisbane and Regional sites will take place on Saturday 24 October 2020, with timings specific to the event location.

Where is it located?

Brisbane

South Bank, Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101

Brisbane City Botanic Gardens, Alice St & Albert Street, Brisbane City QLD

Riverstage, 59 Gardens Point Rd, Brisbane City QLD 4000

Queen Street Mall, Queen St, Brisbane City QLD 4000



Regional Queensland

Cairns, Cazaly’s Stadium, Mulgrave Rd, Westcourt QLD 4870

Townsville, Riverway Stadium, Sporting Dr, Condon QLD 4815

Mackay, Great Barrier Reef Arena, 89 Juliet St, South Mackay QLD 4740

Gold Coast, Metricon Stadium, Nerang Broadbeach Rd, Carrara QLD 4211

Does Footy Festival cost anything to attend?

Footy Festival is a free event with no cost to attend or participate in Footy Festival activities however you will need to preregister for Riverstage access and there will be QR codes at the entry points for you to check-in at all Footy Festival locations.

Food, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase so please bring a bankcard as vendors will not be accepting cash with COVIDSafe planning in place.

You will also need to reserve your FREE spot for Metricon Stadium access on Grand Final day. Entry is limited so get in early! Gates open from 4:00pm with NAB AFL Auskick activities for the kids, plenty of food and drinks, music and pre-match entertainment, ahead of the Toyota AFL Grand Final at 6:30pm.

How do I get to the Footy Festival locations?

Public transport details will be available soon. Please refer to TRANSLink for up to date travel options.

Is the Footy Festival COVIDSafe?

There will be COVIDSafe measures in place to ensure the event complies with the requirements set out by Queensland Health.

Being COVIDSafe is a shared responsibility and we are asking all attendees to follow the rules and work together to ensure we can continue hosting events in a safe manner. Please continue to follow the 1.5m rule, practice good hand hygiene, and stay away from crowded areas.

Can I bring my dog?

It’s a public event so normal city conditions apply. But please remember there will be additional noise from PA Systems/Stages and other activities.

Can I smoke at the Footy Festival?

Footy Festival is a non-smoking event.