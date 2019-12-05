Fans can bring their footy guernseys up for free letter printing. Have your own name, or your favourite players name added to your guernsey
Bunnings Fan Warehouse
Visit the Bunnings Fan Warehouse on your way into the 'G' to participate in D.I.Y. footy themed activities, have your face painted & grab a trademark sausage to support local community footy clubs
The Chemist Warehouse Finals Locker Room
The Locker Room is back for 2023! Check out the 8 finals lockers, get your personalised footy card printed and walk away with some awesome giveaways
Monster Energy Rig
Experience Monster Energy… Ice-cold cans of Monster, athlete signings, Deathwish Barbers, live music! And don’t miss our Monster Rig Riot on Saturday at 12:30pm. Let’s Unleash the Beast this Grand Finals weekend!
Pepsi Soda Shop
Pepsi Max is bringing a retro style diner to Footy Festival with its new Pepsi Max Soda Shop range featuring two classic flavours - Creaming Soda and Vanilla Cola. Sample the new flavours, as well as purchase Creaming Soda and Vanilla Cola Floats
rebel Goal of the Year
Do you have what it takes to kick the rebel Goal of the Year? A challenge for all ages with great prizes on offer!
Sherrin Inflatable
Take a selfie with our 9.5m giant Sherrin inflatable
Solo So High
Solo So High will see a giant 4m high Solo bottle filled with mini yellow Sherrins displayed in Yarra Park. Scan a QR code to guess how many footys are in the bottle for a chance to win 3 x double passes to the AFL Grand Final and Solo merch packs
ABC Radio Melbourne
Dive into the AFL's finest moments with ABC Radio Melbourne's Matt Preston, capturing the pre-game excitement and crowd energy. Join ABC Sport's Corbin Middlemas and Luke Ball for the Grand Final Parade coverage. Catch the live MCG broadcast!
3AW
To celebrate the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final, 3AW will be broadcasting daily from the 2023 Footy Festival. Catch Jacqui Felgate, Tom Elliott and Sam McClure as they present their programs live from the 3AW live site
Channel 7
Broadcasting Sunrise and AFL Grand Final Countdown live from Yarra Park on Grand Final Day
SEN
Listen live to SEN, Your Home of Sport, as Dwayne Russell, Sam Edmund and Gerard Whateley bring you all the big Grand Final news
Triple M
Triple M will Rock the Grand Final Main Stage once again! Dead Set Legends will be live from 10am followed by The Saturday Rub from 12pm!
Build a Bear
Bring your furry friend to life with a heart ceremony and birth certificate! Clothes and accessories will also be available and AFL team outfits
Foot-ies
Sporting collaborations are an important part of Foot-ies Socks DNA. We are proud to showcase our sustainable collection of AFL x Foot-ies socks at Footy Festival
Mo Zone
Movember and the AFL are partnering to get ahead of the game and improve mental health outcomes for young Aussies. Visit the Mo Zone to find out more and get your ‘Footy Mo’ face painted!
The AFL Store
Visit one of three AFL Store merchandise vans filled with our finalist teams merch as well as footy showbags and plenty of gear for the whole family. Come visit us!
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.