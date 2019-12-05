More from Telstra

Footy Festival Activities

  • Toyota Giant Letters

    Get a snap at the Toyota Oh What A Feeling Letters to truly celebrate the excitement of the Toyota AFL Grand Final

  • Toyota Feeling It Stage

    Celebrate the ultimate Grand Final Feeling with Toyota by raising the Premiership Cup with your AFL Heroes to win daily tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final!

  • Carlton Quarter

    This September, the AFL has teamed up with Carlton Draught and Carlton Dry to deliver the ultimate event and entertainment precinct for Grand Final week. Introducing... The Carlton Quarter

  • Coles Healthy Kicks

    Challenge your fitness across a course with various challenges and exercises, to showcase the importance of a having a healthy body

  • Coles – Curtis Stone

    Come and meet Curtis Stone cooking up a storm on the BBQ. Learn how to cook the perfect steak. Brought to you by Coles

  • Continental Tyres Ferris Wheel

    Step right up, step right up & ride the FREE Continental Tyres Ferris Wheel

  • Macca’s Fry-Thru

    The larger than life Macca’s fries packet will be serving up Medium Fries with a choice of sauces to footy fans for $3.95 each

  • Macca’s Kick2Kick Zone

    Test out your Footy Skills at the Macca’s Kick2Kick Zone. Receive a collectable card, personalised with your name, GF details and choice of footy skill

  • Macca’s Swings

    Release your inner child by having a swing on our iconic golden arches or snap a pic with you and a mate for your socials

  • McCafe Van

    Get your Hot or Iced Barista-made McCafé coffee with 100% of proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House Charities

  • Say Hello to NAB

    NAB will be offering FREE $10 Food & Beverage vouchers to NAB customers at Footy Festival on Friday 29th September and Saturday 30th September

  • Register Now: NAB AFL Auskick

    NAB AFL Auskick clinics are all about having fun, getting hands on the ball and being involved in exciting activities.

  • Telstra Footy Guernsey Print Press

    Fans can bring their footy guernseys up for free letter printing. Have your own name, or your favourite players name added to your guernsey

  • Bunnings Fan Warehouse

    Visit the Bunnings Fan Warehouse on your way into the 'G' to participate in D.I.Y. footy themed activities, have your face painted & grab a trademark sausage to support local community footy clubs

  • The Chemist Warehouse Finals Locker Room

    The Locker Room is back for 2023! Check out the 8 finals lockers, get your personalised footy card printed and walk away with some awesome giveaways

  • Monster Energy Rig

    Experience Monster Energy… Ice-cold cans of Monster, athlete signings, Deathwish Barbers, live music! And don’t miss our Monster Rig Riot on Saturday at 12:30pm. Let’s Unleash the Beast this Grand Finals weekend!

  • Pepsi Soda Shop

    Pepsi Max is bringing a retro style diner to Footy Festival with its new Pepsi Max Soda Shop range featuring two classic flavours - Creaming Soda and Vanilla Cola. Sample the new flavours, as well as purchase Creaming Soda and Vanilla Cola Floats

  • rebel Goal of the Year

    Do you have what it takes to kick the rebel Goal of the Year? A challenge for all ages with great prizes on offer!

  • Sherrin Inflatable

    Take a selfie with our 9.5m giant Sherrin inflatable

  • Solo So High

    Solo So High will see a giant 4m high Solo bottle filled with mini yellow Sherrins displayed in Yarra Park. Scan a QR code to guess how many footys are in the bottle for a chance to win 3 x double passes to the AFL Grand Final and Solo merch packs

  • ABC Radio Melbourne

    Dive into the AFL's finest moments with ABC Radio Melbourne's Matt Preston, capturing the pre-game excitement and crowd energy. Join ABC Sport's Corbin Middlemas and Luke Ball for the Grand Final Parade coverage. Catch the live MCG broadcast!

  • 3AW

    To celebrate the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final, 3AW will be broadcasting daily from the 2023 Footy Festival. Catch Jacqui Felgate, Tom Elliott and Sam McClure as they present their programs live from the 3AW live site

  • Channel 7

    Broadcasting Sunrise and AFL Grand Final Countdown live from Yarra Park on Grand Final Day

  • SEN

    Listen live to SEN, Your Home of Sport, as Dwayne Russell, Sam Edmund and Gerard Whateley bring you all the big Grand Final news

  • Triple M

    Triple M will Rock the Grand Final Main Stage once again! Dead Set Legends will be live from 10am followed by The Saturday Rub from 12pm!

  • Build a Bear

    Bring your furry friend to life with a heart ceremony and birth certificate! Clothes and accessories will also be available and AFL team outfits

  • Foot-ies

    Sporting collaborations are an important part of Foot-ies Socks DNA. We are proud to showcase our sustainable collection of AFL x Foot-ies socks at Footy Festival

  • Mo Zone

    Movember and the AFL are partnering to get ahead of the game and improve mental health outcomes for young Aussies. Visit the Mo Zone to find out more and get your ‘Footy Mo’ face painted!

  • The AFL Store

    Visit one of three AFL Store merchandise vans filled with our finalist teams merch as well as footy showbags and plenty of gear for the whole family. Come visit us!

