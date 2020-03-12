-
How do I get there?
The Footy Festival is located outside Gate 3 of the MCG and within close proximity of Jolimont Station.
Train: There are two train stations in close proximity to the Footy festival.
Jolimont station is located out the front of the Footy Festival and is accessible via any railway station in the central business district; take the Hurstbridge or Epping lines.
Richmond station is on the south eastern side of the Footy Festival and is approximately a five-minute walk to the site. To get to Richmond station from the city, take any train on the Lilydale, Belgrave, Alamein, Glen Waverley, Dandenong, Pakenham, Cranbourne, Frankston or Sandringham lines.
Tram: Three tram routes provide access to the MCG.
No. 75 (City-Vermont South) travels along Flinders St and connects with the eastern suburbs via Wellington Parade.
No. 48 (Docklands/City-North Balwyn) travels along Collins Street and connects with the eastern suburbs via Wellington Parade.
No. 70 (Docklands/City-Wattle Park) travels along Flinders Street then detours via Melbourne Park and the tram stop is a 10-minute walk across the footbridge to the site.
Bus: The Bus route 246 links La Trobe University with Elsternwick Station in a useful service for patrons from the northern and southern suburbs. The 246 bus stops along Punt Road which is just a short walk to the Footy Festival.
Taxi Ranks: There are two taxi ranks located near the Footy Festival for patrons to use as a safe and efficient way to hail a taxi. The first is in front of Pullman Hotel, corner of Wellington Parade and Clarendon Street in East Melbourne. The second is on Jolimont Terrace.
-
Is parking available?
No – there is no public parking available on site. Parking is available within the streets surrounding Yarra Park and/or at Melbourne & Olympic Parks' Eastern Car Park.
-
How much are tickets to the Footy Festival? Is it a free event?
The Footy Festival is a FREE four-day event held by the AFL from Wednesday 25th September to Saturday 28th September (Grand Final Day). With a number of exciting, fun-filled and interactive activities on site, it’s a great day out for the family!
-
What time is the Grand Final Parade Presentation?
The Grand Final Parade Presentation takes place on the main stage within Yarra Park. Commencing from TBC, as a large crowd is expected, we suggest you get down early to secure your spot. This is your last chance to see the two AFL finalists up close before the big day!
-
Are there baby change facilities?
Yes - baby change facilities are located in the Accessible toilet stationed near Information and Lost Kids.
-
What food and drink is on offer?
The Footy Festival Precinct will offer a bright, colourful and vibrant line up to festival attendees. With 13 vendors locked in, they will offer a wide range of cuisines and flavours across the 4 days.
McCafe will also be on site with hot drinks available for a gold coin donation with proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House Charity
-
What happens if it rains?
In the event of bad weather, the Footy Festival will still proceed. However, dependent on severity, certain partner activations, entertainment and activities may be delayed until the wet weather passes. Event Management will monitor weather conditions across all four days of the event and communicate with customers where necessary via Main Stage announcements for those on site and through social media.
-
Is there access to free water?
Yes - There will be access to water fountains around the site.
-
Is there an ATM onsite?
No – The Footy Festival is a cashless site.