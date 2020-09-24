More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

 

Getting To Yarra Park

Footy Festival is located in Yarra Park in East Melbourne, outside Gate 3 of the MCG. 

Opening times 

Wednesday 9:30am - 5pm
Thursday 9:30am - 5pm
Friday 9:30am - 5pm
Saturday 8am - 7pm

 

  • Parking
  • Public Transport
  • Taxi Ranks

Accessibility

The Footy Festival is an accessible site with toilets, ramps, lifts and more catered for all accessibility requirements.  

 

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.