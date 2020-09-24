Train:

There are two train stations in close proximity to the Footy festival.

Jolimont station is located out the front of the Footy Festival and is accessible via any railway station in the central business district; take the Hurstbridge or Epping lines.

Richmond station is on the south-eastern side of the Footy Festival and is approximately a five-minute walk to the site. To get to Richmond station from the city, take any train on the Lilydale, Belgrave, Alamein, Glen Waverley, Dandenong, Pakenham, Cranbourne, Frankston or Sandringham lines.

Tram:

Three tram routes provide access to the MCG.

No. 75 (City-Vermont South) travels along Flinders St and connects with the eastern suburbs via Wellington Parade.

No. 48 (Docklands/City-North Balwyn) travels along Collins Street and connects with the eastern suburbs via Wellington Parade.

No. 70 (Docklands/City-Wattle Park) travels along Flinders Street then detours via Melbourne Park and the tram stop is a 10-minute walk across the footbridge to the site.

Bus:

Route 246 links La Trobe University with Elsternwick Station in a useful service for patrons from the northern and southern suburbs. The 246 bus stops along Punt Road, just a short walk to the Footy Festival.