Dan Houston and Ivan Soldo have requested trades back to Victoria from Port Adelaide

Ivan Soldo and Dan Houston. Pictures: AFL Photos

DUAL All-Australian defender Dan Houston has told Port Adelaide he wants a trade to a Victorian club, while ruckman Ivan Soldo also wants out after just one season at the Power.

Houston informed Port Adelaide of his decision at his exit meeting on Tuesday, just hours after Gold Coast's Jack Lukosius expressed his wish to leave to play for the Power.

It is expected a Houston deal will help pave the way for Lukosius to join Port Adelaide.

Both players are under contract - Houston, whose desire to return to Victoria was revealed by AFL.com.au in July, is tied to Port until the end of 2028 and Lukosius has two more years remaining on his deal with the Suns.

Port currently doesn't have a first-round draft pick which is understood to be Gold Coast's asking price for Lukosius.

But a Houston trade will likely land the Power a first-rounder to pass on to the Suns.

Houston on August 30 said he wanted to remain at Port but maintained he later changed his mind.

Learn More 15:28

"I have informed the club that my preference is to play in Victoria next year," Houston told reporters outside Port's Alberton Oval headquarters.

"Obviously over the last few weeks I have had a fluctuation of emotions and if the deal can't get done I am happy to stay at Port Adelaide, I love the club.

"That is all I am going to say."

Houston won his second All-Australian blazer this season but was suspended for five games and missed Port's finals campaign, which ended with a six-goal preliminary final loss to Sydney last Friday night.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, the 27-year-old has met with Carlton, Collingwood, St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs, although the Saints have cooled in their pursuit.

Dan Houston looks on after being named in the All-Australian team during the 2024 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Lukosius had been told by the Suns to explore his trade options after falling out of favour with coach Damien Hardwick.

The South Australian-born 24-year-old was courted by the Power and Adelaide but his close friendship with Port captain Connor Rozee swayed his decision.

The Power will also look to trade ruckman Ivan Soldo, who is keen to move to St Kilda.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey reported Soldo had informed the Power of his desire to move back to Victoria.

Soldo didn’t settle into living in Adelaide and after a year is keen to get back to Melbourne. The Saints can partner him with Rowan Marshall as a point of difference. https://t.co/IrlqtIiNDS — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) September 24, 2024

He is yet to officially nominate his club of choice, but he has a desire to move to the Saints, where he would partner with star ruck Rowan Marshall. St Kilda's interest in Soldo was reported on Gettable earlier this month.

Soldo joined the Power from Richmond in last year's trade period, but was forced out of the senior side late in the season by Jordon Sweet.

Ivan Soldo at Port Adelaide's team photo day in 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He played eight senior games this year, the last of which came in round 14.

He played 57 games in six seasons at the Tigers and struggled to get a permanent place in the senior side behind Toby Nankervis.

The 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period begins on Monday, October 7.