Cal Twomey explains how Fremantle's pursuit of Liam Baker and Shai Bolton is linked to Dan Houston's move to Victoria

Dan Houston in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A THREE-CLUB deal between North Melbourne, Fremantle and Port Adelaide could unlock a move for Dan Houston to land at the Kangaroos as the race for the star defender heats up.

Houston is keen to return to Victoria for family reasons, with North, Collingwood, Carlton and the Western Bulldogs all in the race after earlier interest from St Kilda and Melbourne.

AFL.com.au's trade and draft expert Cal Twomey says the Dockers' pursuit of Liam Baker and Shai Bolton this year and Chad Warner in 2025 are all factors in a possible three-way deal that could see Houston land at Arden St.

As a two-time All-Australian who is contracted until the end of 2028, the Power are set to demand at least one first-round pick in this year's draft in exchange for Houston.

The Dockers currently hold three first-round picks in this year's draft, which will be part of their attempt to pick up Baker and Bolton from the Tigers. But if those plans fail, Twomey believes the Roos could swoop in as they look to get Houston through the door.

"I'm watching to see if Fremantle doesn't land Liam Baker and Shai Bolton. If not, the Dockers are willing to move one of their three first-round picks in this year's draft into next year's draft," Twomey said on AFL.com.au's Gettable this week.

"Is there a more appealing option than a North Melbourne future first-round pick? It's probably a top-six pick next year. The Dockers would then have two first-round picks next year to go on the Chad Warner chase, which will be very real next year.

"So could North Melbourne get involved in this Houston chase by sending a future first-round pick to Fremantle, who then offer pick No.9 or 10 (in this year's draft) back to the Kangaroos, which can then go to Port Adelaide to lure Dan Houston across?

"That would just be a starting point. A future second rounder would have to be involved somewhere as well."

While neither the Magpies and Bulldogs currently hold a first-round pick that would be needed to appease the Power, Twomey believes both remain firmly in the mix, while he says Carlton will struggle to get the deal done unless its pick 11 is offered up.

