MID-WEEK footy kicks off in earnest this week.

Games every day from September 17 to October 13, except on Mondays and AFL Grand Final day, will keep everyone on their toes and becomes a real test of every club's list depth.

Four of this week's 11 matches are the first matchups in over 900 days for the respective clubs, while Collingwood, West Coast, Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs will each play twice.

This preview includes nine of the 11 games to come this week. Check back in later in the week for updated previews of Collingwood v Western Bulldogs and West Coast v Brisbane.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Collingwood v West Coast at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Collingwood 7.4 (46) d West Coast 3.4 (22), R6, 2022 (S6)

Collingwood is struggling for personnel but brought some physicality last week, forcing Brisbane to work for its early scores. Grace Campbell and Brianna Davey in particular offered strong tackling pressure across the game, but finding more consistency in that element across four quarters will be necessary this week. The Eagles had to compete with a similar physicality from the Bulldogs last week, so will be hardened and ready for the tactic. They, themselves, laid 91 tackles last week – 24 of which were inside 50, so it is reasonable to expect a high-pressure, stoppage-heavy game.

The forward line is Collingwood's biggest concern at this stage. The Magpies are getting the ball forward, but there is no potency. This is a result of both its system going inside 50, then the personnel in there, reflected in the club's zero marks inside 50 last week. Finding some method in attacking transition will be important if it is to snatch its first win of the season, and West Coast's defensive line, led by Beth Schilling, Charlie Thomas and Emma Swanson is not a simple proposition. For the Eagles, they are typically well set up around stoppage, with running outlets available, but then need to find composure from that outlet to hit up targets ahead of the ball, instead of kicking long to an outnumber. Long kicks to the Pies' defence are Stacey Livingstone's bread and butter.

Tip: The Pies will put up a fight, but the Eagles will record their best season return yet. West Coast by five points.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Brisbane 10.6 (66) d Western Bulldogs 5.4 (34), R2, 2022 (S6)

Similarly to Collingwood, the Western Bulldogs showed some real grit and physical presence last week to make an early statement, but they just couldn't make that pressure last long enough to snag a win. Where it really breaks down for the Bulldogs is up forward, where they are converting a goal from just 5.2 per cent of their forward entries, and against Brisbane's tough defensive line, this conversion doesn't look likely to improve. The Dogs are heavily focused on getting numbers behind the ball to prevent opposition scoring, which then leaves them with nowhere to go once they do create the turnover. Brisbane's forward line, headlined by tall trio Dakota Davidson, Taylor Smith, and Eleanor Hartill will almost certainly cause the Dogs to populate their backline in a similar way, and ultimately get stuck in that half of the ground.

Through the middle, it would be reasonable to expect Dom Carruthers to run with either Ally Anderson or Belle Dawes. While Carruthers isn't strictly a tagger, she is a strong defensive midfielder that can force accountability from her direct opponent. But the real asset of Brisbane's midfield is its ability to spread the ground, and attack. Limiting that in any meaningful way will take a layered defensive effort from the Bulldogs. On top of it all, the Bulldogs must play without Ellie Blackburn.

Tip: Life doesn't get any easier for the Dogs. Brisbane by 35 points.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Richmond v Carlton at Ikon Park, 7.15pm AEST

Last time they met: Richmond 6.8 (44) d Carlton 5.4 (34), R8, 2022 (S7)

Richmond and Carlton are two teams coming into week four on massive highs. The Tigers recorded their second highest ever AFLW score last week, while the Blues snatched an underdog victory against last year's preliminary finalist, Geelong. But now it all resets, and this could prove to be a significant result in both teams' season. For Carlton, a significant part of its win last week was its midfielders pushing forward and hitting the scoreboard, exploiting the opposition's disorganisation around stoppage. Richmond won't be so willing to leave a Maddy Guerin or Abbie McKay in space, and have the assets to challenge the other way.

Monique Conti has been tagged over the past fortnight, and while her output has quietened a little, it has allowed the likes of Ellie McKenzie and Grace Egan to increase their impact. Keeley Sherar seems the likely opponent for Conti this week, given her strength and athleticism. In a big change from last year, Richmond is conceding just 24.3 inside 50s per game, as they defend more effectively up the ground. Carlton must make the most of its forward entries as they will be limited, while at the other end the Tigers' ability to mark the ball in their own attacking line is ominous. Katie Brennan is the instigator of this, so Harriet Cordner will have a huge job on her hands in minimising the Richmond captain's impact.

Tip: It will be tight, but ultimately the Tigers' day. Richmond by two points.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Mission Whitten Oval, 5.05pm AEST

Last time they met: North Melbourne 13.9 (87) d Port Adelaide 3.6 (24), R7, 2023

North Melbourne stamped its authority on the competition last week, which makes this a tricky one for Port Adelaide who is still trying to establish itself. Typically, this season the Power has fought really well for three quarters, but fallen away in the last, and this looms as dangerous against the Roos who can hurt teams very, very quickly. Port Adelaide must defend the corridor like its life depends on it because that is how North Melbourne does so much damage so quickly, particularly with Tahlia Randall, Kate Shierlaw, and Emma King in attack. It will be a big challenge for Power key defenders Amelie Borg and Teagan Germech, who will have to bear the brunt of the Roos' talls.

A shift in North Melbourne's game this year is a willingness to flick the ball around by hand more, breaking away from congestion before kicking longer, and while they're generating fewer inside 50s, they're far more damaging once they do get the ball forward. Port Adelaide's highly contested style of play may present a challenge in this respect, as it can force messier ball use and distrupt the Roos' typically neat handball game, but they must be methodical going inside 50 to the likes of Gemma Houghton and Ash Saint given North Melbourne's disciplined, layered defence.

Tip: The Power will fight for three quarters, but then it will get away from them. North Melbourne by 25 points.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Gold Coast v Geelong at People First Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Gold Coast 7.7 (49) d Geelong 6.2 (38), R6, 2022 (S6)

Two 2023 finalists who head into this game with a draw and two losses to their name, these are arguably the most underperforming sides of the season so far. Geelong succumbed to the pressure last week, going goalless for the first time in its history and looking unlike the team that surged to a prelim last year. Without Georgie Prespakis in the midfield, the Cats struggled to transition the ball forward, and structure inside 50 has been a concern all year for the club who has been without spearhead Chloe Scheer. The Cats are averaging just 2.7 marks inside 50 across the first three matches, compared to 9.0 in 2023, and that is being reflected in its average score of just 27 points.

But if there is a week to bounce back, it is this one. Gold Coast has been allowing its opposition more freedom with the footy, and more realistic looks at goal this year. Part of this is a result of its backline being rebuilt over the off-season and needing time to find chemistry, but more of an impact has been the club's poor ball use around the ground leading to turnover. Against the Giants, Gold Coast went at just 55.8 per cent disposal efficiency, preventing it from maintaining any meaningful chains of possession. They cannot be this careless against a smarting Cats side, because, with a point to prove, Geelong will be out for blood.

Tip: It's time for the Cats to bounce back. Geelong by 10 points.

St Kilda v Hawthorn at RSEA Park, 2.05pm AEST

Last time they met: St Kilda 7.3 (45) d Hawthorn 5.6 (36), R6, 2023

Two of the big climbers this year, the clash between St Kilda and Hawthorn could very well be a preview of finals. Both sides are working to play a running outside game, using speed and aggressive run on turnover to generate attack. As a result, they are quite evenly matched in terms of game style and areas of strength. Last week the Saints got bogged down in a defensive, stoppage-heavy game style due to Essendon's contested focus, but they can't allow that to happen again this week. Engaging Molly McDonald and Ash Richards on the wings, and utilising Grace Kelly's dash will be the ideal method of combating the Hawks.

For Hawthorn, minimising the impact of Jesse Wardlaw is crucial. Wardlaw is the main link between the Saints' midfield and attacking line, and even if she's not kicking goals, she has a hand in the side's scoring power. Jenna Richardson likely cops the role on Wardlaw, but support around her will be necessary. Meanwhile the Hawks' own ability to play fun, fast footy, switching from the contested work of Mattea Breed and Eliza West to the likes of Aine McDonagh and Aileen Gilroy heading forward has been a highlight of their growth, so will be an immense test for an improved St Kilda defence.

Tip: It's hard to pass up an undefeated side. St Kilda by three points.

Fremantle v Melbourne at Fremantle Oval, 12.05pm AWST

Last time they met: Melbourne 8.13 (61) d Fremantle 4.4 (28), R9, 2023

These two sides come into week three in very different circumstances than they did in last year's clash. Fremantle is riding high, coming off a come-from-behind win and enjoying a strong start to the season, while the Demons have had a tough few weeks, hit by injury and two big losses. Once again, shutting down Kate Hore will be high on Fremantle's priority list, given Melbourne's win/loss record when she is able to hit the scoreboard compared to when she doesn't. Orlagh Lally is a possible option to run with Hore higher up the ground given her strength and speed, while Madi Scanlon would be a good matchup when she plays more forward.

Melbourne since R1, 2023

RECORD AVG POINTS FOR AVG POINTS AGAINST When Kate Hore kicks 2+ goals 7 wins, 0 losses, 285.4% 73.0 25.6 When Kate Hore kicks <2 goals 2 wins, 6 losses, 76.5% 34.3 44.8

Around the contest is where Fremantle really has the potential to get a hold of Melbourne. In the face of injuries to midfielder Liv Purcell and ruck Lauren Pearce, compounding the off-season trade of Eliza West, Melbourne is the second-worst clearance team in the League this year, averaging just 24.3 clearances. Meanwhile the Dockers are the third-best clearance team averaging 30 per game. While clearance numbers aren't everything, it is an area where the Dockers can flex their muscles and from there build attack.

Tip: The Dockers are ready to build some momentum. Fremantle by five points.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Adelaide v Essendon at Thomas Farms Oval, 12.35pm ACST

Last time they met: Adelaide 12.9 (81) d Essendon 5.4 (34), R3, 2023

While Adelaide has copped a blow with Eloise Jones out for the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury, it is one of the deepest lists across the League. The club is consistent throughout games, breaking down opponents over time, and leap when there is any lapse in concentration. They control the play through uncontested possession, averaging 41.3 more disposals than their opposition each week so far this season, leading to the most inside 50s per game with 38. This presents as a significant challenge for the Bombers' defence, that is still without tall Brooke Brown, and is relying on Ellyse Gamble and 17-gamer Ash Van Loon to limit key forwards.

Caitlin Gould has been dominating the air since coming in two weeks ago, averaging 3.5 marks inside 50 and four contested marks across the last fortnight, and Danielle Ponter's work around contest, then pushing forward is a chance to force Essendon's midfielders to defend, rather than attack themselves. Last week the Bombers used heavy pressure and contested ball to slow down St Kilda's attacking game, and it was reasonably effective, but it also stymied their own ability to score. Breaking through Adelaide's organised defence will take more than long, high kicks inside 50 to a contest, so slow, tight ball movement is unlikely to work this week.

Tip: The Crows will continue to do what they do. Adelaide by 20 points.

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park, 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Collingwood 5.10 (40) d Western Bulldogs 5.5 (35), EF, 2022 (S7)

This game's preview will be updated later in the week.

Tip: TBC

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney Giants at Henson Park, 3.05pm AEST

Last time they met: Sydney 7.9 (51) d Greater Western Sydney 7.4 (46), R1, 2023

The Giants were seriously resilient last week, eking out a draw despite being down to just two rotations on the bench for the second half, and as a result they will be full of confidence coming into the third ever Sydney Derby. Two key areas of growth for the Giants this year have been their spread of scorers, averaging 4.7 goalkickers per game compared to 3.5 last year, and a disposal efficiency of 67.2 per cent. They are using the ball better, and spreading the load in attack more broadly. This presents as a concern for Sydney, whose defensive line is its biggest problem.

Last week the Swans were blown away in the opening quarter by Richmond's marking targets inside 50, and it is here that Greater Western Sydney will no doubt be keen to expose its cross-town rival again. Although its backline will also be understrength with some of the injuries it copped last week, they have the potential to throw caution to the wind early and load up the attacking line with Tarni Evans and Georgia Garnett – both of whom spent time in defence last week once Cambridge McCormick and Emily Pease were ruled out with injury. If this does become the case, the pressure will be thrown on Sydney's midfielders to win it at the source and starve that Giants attack of supply.

Tip: The Giants will get one back. Greater Western Sydney by six points.

West Coast v Brisbane at Mineral Resources Park, 3.05pm AWST

Last time they met: Brisbane 15.8 (98) d West Coast 4.0 (24), R8, 2022 (S6)

This game's preview will be updated later in the week.

Tip: TBC