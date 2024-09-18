She played the cello for six years and is very passionate about living north of the Yarra River - meet Richmond star Ellie McKenzie

Ellie McKenzie poses for a photo during Richmond's team photo day on July 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no shortage of talent in the AFLW competition, but there's also no shortage of personality either.

As we head into AFLW season 2024, AFL.com.au posed some curly questions to a handful of the competition's best players.

Next up is Richmond star Ellie McKenzie, who is finally fit and firing after a persistent injury last year.

From playing the cello to y, some of the answers did surprise us.

But there's more to Ellie than her footy ability.

What’s your middle name?

Anne – named after my grandma on my dad’s side, Elaine Anne.

What’s your hometown?

Northcote – lived there my whole life, Northside is best.

What’s your greatest fear?

Not being able to play footy!

What’s something no one really knows about you?

I played the Cello for 6 years.

Steak night or parma night?

Parma night.

What’s your coffee order?

Large skinny latte with honey.

Dolphin or shark?

Dolphin.

Drive solo to training or carpool?

Depends on the day! Either solo or with Laura McClelland and Kaitlyn Cox.

Best non-footy lesson you ever learnt?

Everything happens for a reason.

Shoutout your ‘local’ (pub, bar, cafe, park etc)

Little Henri Café in Thornbury :)

Best friend at the club (CAN CHOOSE ONLY ONE)

Charley Ryan.

Favourite assistant coach/other mentor at the club?

Shaun Hampson – mids coach.

Go-to gameday hairstyle?

Low slick back bun.

Do you still have a job outside of football?

I do part time work with Richmond’s Next-Generation Academy as well as apprenticing with AFLW Scouting and Oppo Analysis. I'm also studying a bachelor's degree in business part-time.

Favourite non-footy sporting moment?

Steven Bradbury's surprise gold medal at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympics, or Cathy Freeman’s 400m gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Ellie McKenzie fires off a handball during week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Who’s your celebrity doppelganger?

Tilly Kearns – influencer who plays in the Australian water polo team.

What’s your favourite place to grab a coffee or dinner near training?

Rowena Corner Store.

Recommend a movie or book.

Looking For Alaska by John Green.

