FOR the second time inside a week, Taylor Smith and Sophie Conway have starred for Brisbane as they cruised past the Western Bulldogs by 47 points at Brighton Homes Arena on Wednesday night.
It was always likely to be one-way traffic against the winless Dogs, who are now missing skipper Ellie Blackburn for the remainder of the season, and the Lions wasted no time on the way to a 11.15 (81) to 5.4 (34) victory.
The now have a 3-1 record and will board a flight to Perth on Thursday to face West Coast on Sunday for their third game in 10 days.
The premier dominated early, recording 17 inside 50s to one in the first quarter to establish a 22-point advantage that was never challenged.
Brisbane played without spearhead Dakota Davidson, who was the latest of late withdrawals with illness, but it made little difference as Smith starred in the front half of the ground.
Just five days after kicking three goals in a win over Collingwood, the languid left-footer slotted a career-high four to continue a fine start to 2024.
Conway backed up her best-on-ground performance against the Magpies with another brilliant performance, kicking 2.2 from her 22 disposals, as coach Craig Starcevich continued to use her in a more midfield dominant role.
Conway was damaging by foot, gaining 633m – almost double the next highest on the ground – and mixed in some rugged defensive pressure with eight tackles.
Belle Dawes (20 and a goal) and Ally Anderson (25) were also instrumental in the win.
One of the biggest celebrations of the night came late in the fourth quarter, when Lions players mobbed Luka Yoshida-Martin, who kicked a goal in her first game back following a ruptured ACL last year.
It was far from the perfect performance from Brisbane, as the Bulldogs showed plenty of bite, particularly after half-time.
Trailing by 33 at the half, the Dogs kicked four goals, and conceded just five, in the second half.
Isabelle Pritchard (19 disposals and five clearances) and Sarah Hartwig (two goals) were their team's best players.
No Daks, no worries
Dakota Davidson ran out with Brisbane's team but was pulled from the 21 with illness just prior to the centre bounce, paving the way for Luka Yoshida-Martin to get a game. In Davidson's absence, Taylor Smith played the role of key target inside 50, and the lanky left-footer delivered. Just days after kicking three goals against Collingwood, she bagged another four, grabbing two contested marks and mixing in mobility at ground level to make herself a difficult opponent to cover.
Some bark from the Dogs
This looked like it might get ugly early, but to the Bulldogs' credit, they fought back and threw some punches at the premiers. After kicking just four goals in their first three winless matches to start the season, it looked like being another tough day as they trailed by 33 at half-time. However, following goals by Elaine Grigg and Elle Bennetts in the third quarter, the Dogs grew in confidence and began challenging Brisbane's defence. Isabelle Pritchard was excellent, while Sarah Hartwig (2.2 from 11 disposals) was dangerous from limited opportunities.
Up next
Brisbane is on the plane to Perth on Thursday to prepare for its four-day turnaround ahead of facing West Coast on Sunday at 3.05pm AWST. Likewise, the Dogs have a four-day break, heading back to Melbourne to face Collingwood at Victoria Park on Sunday at 3.05pm AEST.
BRISBANE 3.4 6.5 8.13 11.15 (81)
WESTERN BULLDOGS 0.0 1.2 3.3 5.4 (34)
GOALS
Brisbane: Smith 4, Conway 2, C.Svarc, Hodder, Hartill, Dawes, Yoshida-Martin
Western Bulldogs: Hartwig 2, Grigg, Berry, Bennetts
BEST
Brisbane: Conway, Dawes, Smith, Anderson, Koenen, Mullins
Western Bulldogs: Pritchard, Hartwig, Fitzgerald, Grant, Ahrens
INJURIES
Brisbane: Nil
Western Bulldogs: Nil
LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Dakota Davidson (illness) replaced in selected side by Luka Yoshida-Martin
Western Bulldogs: Nil
Reports: Nil
Crowd: 2712 at Brighton Homes Arena