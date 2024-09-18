All the action from Wednesday's week four AFLW match between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs

Brisbane v Western Bulldogs

DAKOTA Davidson has withdrawn from Brisbane's match against the Western Bulldogs just minutes before the first bounce.

Davidson had been battling a tummy bug throughout the day but ran out onto the ground to complete the warm-up with the intention of playing tonight.

However, she was not able to complete the warm-up and was withdrawn and replaced by Luka Yoshida-Martin.

The winless Bulldogs face a tough challenge against the reigning premier.

After a shock loss in week one, the Lions have course-corrected, winning their past two matches and re-establishing their premiership defence.

It's a completely different story for the Dogs, who started a rebuild during the off-season and are still undergoing some teething issues.

The Bulldogs suffered another blow during the week with gun midfielder Ellie Blackburn ruled out of the remainder of the season with a foot injury.

The Lions have handed a debut to Academy player Evie Long, with veteran defender Shannon Campbell rested.