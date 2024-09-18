Collingwood will be without captain Bri Davey for the next two matches after she entered concussion protocols

Brianna Davey watches on during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD will be without captain Brianna Davey for at least its next two matches after the star midfielder was concussed during Tuesday night's match against West Coast.

Davey collided with the Eagles' Ella Roberts in a marking contest during the second quarter of the game, and took no further part in the match.

Davey subsequently entered the competition's 12-day concussion protocols on Wednesday, meaning she'll likely exit them on September 30.

The Pies play the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, September 22, and Gold Coast on Friday, September 27, thus Davey will be unable to play in both matches.

Notwithstanding any complications or persistent symptoms in her recovery, Davey will next be available for selection for the Pies' Saturday, October 5 match against Richmond.

"She'll miss the next two games which is really disappointing for her, first and foremost," coach Sam Wright said after Tuesday night's match.

"But she's OK, and that's the most important thing.

"I think for us as a club, any time you lose a player and a leader like that, is really hard to come back from but I'm more disappointed for Bri because she's put in so much work."

It's another injury blow for the Pies who have already had to play a VFLW top-up player twice as they'd dipped below 24 available listed players.

Some respite comes in the form of midfielder Tarni White being available for selection for Sunday's match after serving her three-match suspension.