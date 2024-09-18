The teams are in for Thursday night's week four match

Tamara Luke (left) and Poppy Kelly. Pictures: AFL Photos

DOMINANT Richmond ruck Poppy Kelly has been ruled out of the Tigers clash with Carlton due to a wrist injury, paving the way for a remarkable return for Tamara Luke.

Luke retired from the AFLW at the end of the last season after 15 games at St Kilda and Hawthorn, but opted to play one more VFLW season this year.

She hung up the boots when the Hawks' season ended, but such was her form, she was named in the league's Team of the Year.

Richmond then came knocking on the eve of the AFLW season following Montana McKinnon's ACL injury, the 36-year-old signing with the Tigers only a month ago.

Opponent Carlton is unchanged.

Jess Dal Pos was managed for last week's win over Geelong, but has since been diagnosed with an ankle injury.

Thursday, September 19

Richmond v Carlton at IKON Park, 7.15pm

RICHMOND

In: T.Luke

Out: P.Kelly (wrist)

CARLTON

In: Nil

Out: Nil