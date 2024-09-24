Join Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett for AFL Round Table ahead of the 2024 Grand Final

Patrick Cripps speaks to the media after winning the 2024 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL DAILY Round Table returns for another week and no one's holding back.

With Josh Gabelich on assignment in Sydney, join Sarah Olle, Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett as they dissect footy's biggest questions heading into the 2024 Grand Final.

AFL Daily Round Table is an in-depth podcast offering, dissecting the week that was and looking ahead to the upcoming round.

Check back on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every Tuesday to accompany the regular Daily drops every morning.

This week's Round Table topics include:

- Sarah's Friday night at the SCG watching her Swannies in the preliminary final

- Damo's attendance at the Brownlow didn't go unnoticed

- All the plaudits deserved by Carlton's Patrick Cripps

- Is 45 votes an anomaly or is this the norm of the Brownlow Medal going forward?

- Our full blown Grand Final preview

- The reasons for and against the AFLW making this round a floating fixture to ease the squeeze on AFL Grand Final clashes

- What is going on at Channel 9 and Channel 7 in the changing media landscape?

- Sarah's go-with-your-gut for the final time this season

- What we're looking forward to this Grand Final weekend

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.