Brisbane was never headed after Callum Ah Chee's late goal against Geelong, but it wasn't the first time he has had a big impact in a big moment this season

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during the preliminary final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG on September 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FROM his customary position in Brisbane's pre-season 'B-Team', Cal Ah Chee has worked his way to being the Lions' Mr Clutch in 2024.

As understated as any player on the list – he'll hate reading this praise if he ever sees it – Ah Chee has let his actions do the talking this year as an integral member of Chris Fagan's forward line.

Against Geelong on Saturday, it was his quick gather and snap off a step from 40m that sailed through to regain the lead for Brisbane just 20 seconds after Ollie Henry had snatched it for Geelong.

The Lions were not headed again.

It wasn't the first time this year Ah Chee had a big impact in a big moment.

In the only time the Lions and Grand Final opponent Sydney have squared off this season, it was the 26-year-old's exquisite long range left foot snap with three minutes remaining that settled the result.

In round nine against Adelaide, Ah Chee's nerveless set shot from distance levelled the scores and presented two crucial premiership points to the Lions at a stage in the season where they desperately needed them.

"I'm just in the right place at the right time," Ah Chee told AFL.com.au.

"When I've got that clarity in my role it allows me to play instinctively. I feel really clear in my mind when I'm out there.

"Those goals, I'm just playing my role really."

Nothing's been a given for the boy from Western Australia. Since transferring 70km north from Gold Coast at the end of 2019, Ah Chee is a regular member of the B-team in Brisbane's pre-season intraclub hitouts.

His versatility has maybe been a curse, able to play half-forward, wing and half-back.

Perhaps Fagan has been comfortable knowing what the former top 10 draft pick could do and is happy to assess other players in those roles during February.

Whatever the case, he inevitably starts behind the eight-ball and just as inevitably quickly finds his way into the senior team to have a pivotal role as the year wears on.

"I look at it a little differently. It drives me to prove myself," Ah Chee said.

"It's not ideal, but I feel like it drives me and motivates me to play my best footy.

"And I've been playing some consistent footy this year."

It's been more than consistent, particularly since spending extra time forward with the occasional dash on the wing.

Ah Chee could arguably be considered Brisbane's best finals player to date, with three goals and two assists against the Cats coming a week after 17 disposals that included a game-high 11 score involvements against Greater Western Sydney.

Mixed in with the attacking output has been a nice balance of defence, quietening All-Australian Lachie Whitfield in the dramatic comeback win over the Giants.

"You know me, I'm pretty happy to just play whatever role I need to for the team," he said.

"If that means being a little more of a defensive forward, then that's what I've got to do if it's going to help us win."

He might have previously been under-rated outside of the Lions, but Ah Chee is ensuring everyone knows just how good he is with his standout September and late-game heroics.