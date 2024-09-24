Callum Mills at Sydney training on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key forward Logan McDonald is expected to be available for Saturday's Grand Final, but Swans captain Callum Mills faces a crucial fitness test on Wednesday to determine his availability against Brisbane at the MCG.

McDonald was substituted out of last Friday night's 36-point preliminary final win over Port Adelaide early in the last quarter after spraining his ankle just before three-quarter time.

The 22-year-old didn't train on Sunday but presented well on Tuesday, showing he has made strong progress in his recovery.

Two years ago, McDonald was dropped on the eve of the 2022 Grand Final against Geelong.

Logan McDonald and Tom McCartin after Sydney's win over Port Adelaide in the 2024 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Logan was really good today. We expect him to be able to get through training tomorrow and be right to play. He looked good today, which is terrific," Longmire told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Mills didn't feature against the Power after straining his hamstring at training in the days after the stunning come-from-behind qualifying final win over Greater Western Sydney at the SCG.

The All-Australian is pushing to play within 18 days of the injury, but will be put through a rigorous training session behind closed doors at the SCG on Wednesday, before a decision is made on his availability.

"Callum will train flat out tomorrow – that's the plan – he will turn up tomorrow and train at absolute 100 per cent intensity and we'll see how we go," Longmire said.

Callum Mills at Sydney training on September 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Obviously, got a good relationship with Cal. Speak to him about a number of things all the time; his role for this week, whether he plays or not, and making sure he gives himself a chance tomorrow.

"He trained yesterday and trained really well. That was a good sign (so) we'll see how he goes tomorrow. The aim is to go out there and train 100 per cent."

Veteran utility Robbie Fox replaced Mills in the 23 against Ken Hinkley's side and started the game as the sub before replacing McDonald.

In the aftermath of the loss to the Cats two years ago, Longmire labelled the decision to pick Sam Reid a mistake after the tall forward injured his adductor in the preliminary final, before being subbed out of the Grand Final just after half-time.

The injured Sam Reid looks dejected after Sydney lost to Geelong in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The 53-year-old, who has now qualified for a fifth decider in 14 seasons at the helm of the Swans, said the club had learned from that decision, although Ted Richards proved a decade earlier that some players can rise to the occasion after entering under a cloud.

"You always learn and one of those things is to train at 100 per cent, get through training and train flat out. That's one of the things you learn," he said.

"That [Sam Reid] is one of the stories. In 2012, we played Teddy Richards and he didn't really walk all week, he had a crook ankle and we thought 'how about playing on Lance Franklin in the Grand Final' and he got through OK. Those are the stories that don't get talked about.

Ted Richards tackles Lance Franklin during the 2012 Grand Final between Hawthorn and Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm sure at Brisbane they will be having similar discussions to what we're having. Those discussions happen every week, obviously there is a bit more outside attention to it. Those decisions and discussions happen every week, no matter what round it is.

"In the end, you've just got to make the right decision to what you think is required at the time. When we have all the facts in front us, we will make that call."

Of the 23 Swans that played in the 2022 decider, only eight had experienced a Grand Final previously, with a similar side primed for Saturday on the back of 49 more games of experience, including three more finals.

Learn More 15:28

Since that 81-point loss to Geelong, Errol Gulden has become a two-time All-Australian, Chad Warner has collected a blazer in 2024 and Isaac Heeney has established himself as one of the premier players in the AFL.

Heeney was spotted in the team store picking up some merchandise on Tuesday afternoon, after polling 28 votes in the Brownlow Medal on Monday night to finish equal fourth alongside Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong, well behind now two-time winner Patrick Cripps.

Longmire said the football department is determined to block out the external distractions of Grand Final week and focus on the specific tasks at hand before heading to Melbourne.

John Longmire celebrates Sydney's qualifying final win over Greater Western Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"A lot of it gets back to the week and managing the week and where your attention gets drawn to. What I've learned over the years is your attention can be drawn here there and everywhere. The most important thing is you've got to do your job, whether that's as a coach or as a player, just focus on what you can control," he said.

"I know it's an old saying but it is one that is very relevant, particularly for this week. Turn your attention to what you can control; meetings tomorrow, training and then on match day. The outcome tends to work itself out if we get those little things right."

Sydney will fly to Melbourne on a charter on Thursday and land at Essendon airport instead of Tullamarine, following some changes to their flight plan on Tuesday.