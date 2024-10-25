Fremantle has made further list changes ahead of the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft

Tom Emmett in action during the R9 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium on May 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has cut forward Tom Emmett after just two seasons on the list, while young ruck Max Knobel will be delisted with a promise to be re-drafted as a rookie.

Tall forward Odin Jones has also been offered another year on the rookie list after developing with Peel Thunder in the WAFL.

Emmett, 22, joined the Dockers with pick No.41 in the 2022 AFL Draft and played 15 games for 11 goals after making his debut in round 23, 2023. He also played in Peel's 2024 WAFL premiership side.

“It is always a tough time of year confirming the final spots on our list and farewelling quality people like Tom. We thank Tom for his contribution on and off the field over the last two years and wish him all the very best," Fremantle football boss Joe Brierty said.

Max Knobel in action during a Fremantle training session. Picture: Fremantle FC

The 206cm Knobel is a victim of the Dockers' squeeze for list spots and will get another year on Freo's rookie list, unless he is drafted by another club first.

He was drafted at pick No. 42 in 2022 and has split his time between Peel Thunders' WAFL seniors and reserves teams.

"Max is continuing to develop his ruck craft and he has taken steps forward this year in all aspects of his footy. We believe his football will only continue to improve in 2025," Brierty said.

Jones became a Docker in the 2023 rookie draft at pick No.4 and is yet to make his AFL debut after an interrupted pre-season.