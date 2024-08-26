The Bombers have announced three further list changes

Nick Hind in action during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NICK Hind and father-son recruit Tex Wanganeen are among three players who have been axed by Essendon.

The Bombers announced on Monday that Hind, Wanganeen and Kaine Baldwin wouldn't be offered playing contracts for 2025.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Hind played 74 games for the Dons after joining the club from St Kilda ahead of 2021, while Wanganeen – the son of Gavin – featured five times at AFL level.

Baldwin, a pre-season supplemental selection period signing in 2021, played eight AFL games but missed the 2024 season due to a foot injury.

"Nick, Tex and Kaine have all been popular members of our footy club who showed resilience and determination to get the most out of their footy careers during their time with us," Essendon general manager of AFL Daniel McPherson said.

"We thank them for their contribution to the red and black and they leave knowing they will always be a part of the Essendon footy club. We wish each of them all the best for the next stage of their careers both on and off the field."

Learn More 01:26

It means the Bombers have now made five changes to their list, with Jaiden Hunter already delisted and former captain Dyson Heppell retiring.

Essendon finished 11th in 2024 with a 11-1-11 record.