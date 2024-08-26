Logan Evans has been named the Telstra AFL Rising Star nominee for round 24

Logan Evans kicks the ball during Port Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MID-SEASON recruit Logan Evans has been rewarded for a fine start to his Port Adelaide career with the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 24.

Evans, taken with pick No.12 in the mid-season draft, had 23 kicks and took six marks in Port's 20-point win over Fremantle on Sunday.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

The 18-year-old half-back stepped up in the absence of the suspended Dan Houston, and with Kane Farrell substituted due to a hamstring injury.

In 10 games this year, Evans has averaged 16 disposals, 6.1 marks and 1.7 tackles.

After the Power's win in Perth, a victory that secured them second place and a home qualifying final against Geelong, coach Ken Hinkley called for Evans to land a Rising Star nomination.

"If he (Evans) is not the Rising Star this week, I'm a bad judge. I'm a really bad judge, because that was as good an 18-year-old game as you could probably hope to play in a high-pressure game," he said.

Learn More 01:05

"If the AFL is listening, I'm pumping for him because I think he deserves that. He's had an outstanding first year."

Evans is Port's first Rising Star nominee since Lachie Jones in 2022.

The Power will host the Cats at Adelaide Oval on September 5.

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)

R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)

R16: Will Graham (Gold Coast)

R17: Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

R18: Lawson Humphries (Geelong)

R19: Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

R20: Josh Draper (Fremantle)

R21: Jackson Archer (North Melbourne)

R22: Nate Caddy (Essendon)

R23: Calsher Dear (Hawthorn)

R24: Logan Evans (Port Adelaide)