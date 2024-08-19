Even Calsher Dear didn't imagine he'd have such impact in his debut season, but he's now set to play a key role in Hawthorn's September push

Calsher Dear celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG in round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FATHER-SON rule was first introduced during the 1949 season and has been refined many times since then, but seldom has it meant more emotionally to a club and a family that it has this winter.

Hawthorn has always been home for the family of 1991 Norm Smith Medallist Paul Dear, but after a challenging few years, this year has brought so much pride to everyone associated with Calsher Dear, following the passing of his father two years ago.

The brown and gold community was left heartbroken in 2022 when the premiership player lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 55, not before leaving a lasting legacy through the Dare to Hope initiative he launched with his wife, Cherie.

It was special when the Hawks swooped on Calsher at pick No.56 in last November's AFL Draft. That is the romance of the rule. It was even more special when Sam Mitchell picked him for the first time in May.

But since then, the sight of the No. 35 in full flight has been another telling narrative in Hawthorn's rise from 0-5 to a return to September if they beat North Melbourne this Saturday in Launceston.

"Going through so much as a family in the last three years, to be able to bring this much joy to them and have them so happy for me, I'm so grateful they can put a smile on their face now after what we've been through," Dear told AFL.com.au after the 63-point win over Richmond on Sunday.

"Even before I started playing, when dad was sick Hawthorn took us in and I got to spend a few days there and felt really connected here. I've always felt really connected to the Hawks."

Debutant Calsher Dear with family before the round eight match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Six weeks before Hawthorn used the ninth last selection in the 2023 AFL Draft to select Dear as a father-son recruit, triple premiership forward Jack Gunston was granted his trade wish back to the Hawks after just 12 months at Brisbane.

The pair have been almost inseparable since. They share a painful bond. It was Gunston who told Dear he had been picked to debut against the Western Bulldogs in round eight. That inner sanctum moment was captured behind the scenes and shared to Hawthorn supporters, connecting different generations in a 90-second clip that makes this sport the most important of the least important things in life.

"Three days before I lost my dad, he lost his dad Ray. The first time I met Jack we had a camp down on the peninsula and we were getting to know each other. The first question he asked me was what was the hardest thing about losing dad? Straight from then I knew he had my back the whole way. The barrier was broken straightaway. To have him in my corner and help me get here, I owe him so much," Dear said.

"I think when he came back here a lot of people were expecting him to do a role with the younger players to help guide us along. He kicked five today, three last week, four the week before that. He is juggling me and got me to this level and also performing really well himself. It just shows how good of a person and footballer he is."

Andy Collins was emotional in match committee when the decision was reached ahead of schedule. No one expected the then 18-year-old to be ready for League football so soon. But, evidently, he was ready.

Collins is Hawthorn royalty. The three-time premiership Hawk returned to Waverley Park in 2021 following 15 years coaching in the VFL and SANFL. He played in the 1991 flag with Paul and is now guiding Calsher's progress as Hawthorn's head of development.

"I think it is really easy to forget about the ones you've lost once you move on in life, but being at Hawthorn there are so many people that help you remember," Dear continues candidly in the rooms near his family.

"'Collo' is one of the main people; he is the connector to dad, someone that helps keep him in my life; he tells me stories about him, so it is amazing to be here following in his footsteps and hopefully be as good as he was."

When it comes to the draft class of 2023, no one has exceeded expectations more than Dear. And not even the boy from Beaumaris saw this coming. He expected to spend 2024 playing for Box Hill instead of Hawthorn. But in the absence of Mitch Lewis, Dear has kicked more goals than any other player recruited last November, adding three more on Sunday to take him to 19 from 14 appearances.

"I still remember my first press conference the day after I got picked up and I got asked if I had any expectations this year, and honestly, I thought I'd be playing the whole year at Box Hill and just developing over this year and next year," he said.

"It has just been an absolute whirlwind to not only debut but hold my spot in the side – and now we're pushing for finals."

Despite the rise, Dear is far from satisfied. With one game to play in the home and away season ahead of September, the 196cm spearhead is focused on helping Hawthorn progress as deep as possible next month. Then he will get to work over the summer to add size to his skinny frame, just like young Greater Western Sydney forward Aaron Cadman did last pre-season.

"I've made a lot of progress this year, but I'm still a stick out there," he said.

"I have so much work to do. I think the worst thing I could do is get complacent on the back of how this year has gone and not try and get better and better. I'm so excited for the off-season; it will be a massive one; I'm excited to see how far forward we can go this year and then next year and the next five years."

Calsher Dear in action during the match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG in round 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Many inside Waverley Park, including the coach, were disappointed when Dear was overlooked for a Rising Star nomination last Monday. Nate Caddy got the nod instead, despite Dear kicking three goals from 12 disposals and five marks. That should change this week, although Western Bulldogs draftee Joel Freijah also has a compelling case.

"I wasn't briefed on this. I don't think I'm allowed to have too much to say," Mitchell said with a grin after seemingly looking across the press conference room on Sunday night for permission to speak openly from Hawthorn's head of communications, Matthew Dixon.

"I was a little bit disappointed this week because I thought he was really important for us against Carlton. He was obviously prominent today in the outcome; I thought he was really important for us. Fingers crossed (he gets the round 23 nomination)."

Nominations are nominal. Calsher has provided another poignant reminder of why the father-son rule is important to the fabric of the game.