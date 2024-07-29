Josh Draper handballs during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE key defender Josh Draper didn't earn a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for his game-saving performance against Sydney in round 16, but he gained something more valuable for him and for the Dockers on that Saturday afternoon.

Fast forward one month and the 20-year-old has his Rising Star nomination after a season-best 18 disposals against West Coast in Saturday night's Western Derby win, even if it feels belated after 16 crucial games as a frontline key defender.

But he also has the belief earned against the Swans in a game that saw him come through in the dying minutes with multiple intercept marks and key spoils as the Dockers held on for a one-point win at the SCG.

"[That game] just gave me the belief that I can play at the level and that when I'm playing to my strengths and just playing freely I can achieve good things at the level, so yeah, it gave me great confidence," Draper said on Monday after his round 20 nomination.

Being overlooked for a Rising Star nomination in round 16 caused an outcry among Fremantle fans, and Draper said he had felt their support when it looked like he might miss out altogether.

But just as he had returned to the WAFL following the round 18 loss to Hawthorn, another opportunity presented against the Eagles to cover captain Alex Pearce's second arm fracture.

It's effectively the role he has played all season, covering firstly for Brennan Cox and then more recently for Pearce, but the cumulative impact of those games played has been significant to Fremantle's top-four chances.

Draper highlighted the impact of Pearce and Cox in his development, and particularly Luke Ryan, who announced the news of Draper's nomination to the team on Monday, which was met with a roar of approval.

"That was really special, and the words from him as him as well. He's been a big mentor for me and it's just some good work that I've been putting in, so it's good to get some recognition," Draper said.

"He would just help us with our clips, just go through some clips with us and then also on the field he will just help us with our body work and our aerial craft.

"Also Alex Pearce and Brennan Cox, all the keys just help me in my game."

Joel Amartey and Josh Draper compete for the ball during the R16 match between Sydney and Fremantle at the SCG on June 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Playing on dual Coleman medallist Charlie Curnow in round four was another valuable experience for Draper, who said he had tapped into the psychology resources at Fremantle to "chat through the stresses of the game" that come with lining up on opposition stars.

A junior forward who came up through the Dockers' Next Generation Academy, his move to defence came after arriving at Fremantle ahead of the 2023 season, with the Dockers now reaping the rewards for that switch.

"I think it's been the best decision for me," Draper said.

"It's been really good for my development and I can see the game behind the ball and use my athleticism to spoil the ball, mark the ball and then get involved in the offense.

"I want to be more offensive as well and just bring my strengths, drive, run and carry, and bring some excitement to the game."

2024 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

OR: Matt Roberts (Sydney)

R1: Ollie Dempsey (Geelong)

R2: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

R3: Harvey Gallagher (Western Bulldogs)

R4: Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

R5: Harley Reid (West Coast)

R6: Darcy Wilson (St Kilda)

R7: Jake Rogers (Gold Coast)

R8: Caleb Windsor (Melbourne)

R9: Colby McKercher (North Melbourne)

R10: Kai Lohmann (Brisbane)

R11: Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

R12: Bodhi Uwland (Gold Coast)

R13: Luke Nankervis (Adelaide)

R14: Harvey Thomas (Greater Western Sydney)

R15: Logan Morris (Brisbane)

R16: Will Graham (Gold Coast)

R17: Darcy Jones (Greater Western Sydney)

R18: Lawson Humphries (Geelong)

R19: Nick Watson (Hawthorn)

R20: Josh Draper (Fremantle)