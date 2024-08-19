Ben Brown celebrates a goal during Melbourne's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership forward Ben Brown will retire when the Demons' 2024 campaign ends, bringing a close to a decorated career across two clubs.

Brown, who has played 175 games over 11 seasons at the highest level and kicked 360 goals, was part of Melbourne's 2021 drought-breaking flag side after crossing from North Melbourne at the end of 2020.

The 31-year-old played 130 games and booted 287 goals across seven seasons at the Kangaroos, before adding another 45 games and 73 goals at the Demons.

At his peak, Brown was one of the most effective forwards in the game with his marking on the lead and accurate set-shot kicking reaping more than 60 goals in three successive seasons from 2017-19.

However, chronic knee problems limited Brown's output from 2020 onwards and he struggled for fitness in his last two seasons, managing just 13 senior games in 2023 and 2024.

"I've had the chance to reflect in recent weeks, and have an overwhelming sense of gratitude. To be able to live out my childhood dream, and represent two amazing clubs, is something I will forever cherish," Brown said.

"To the North Melbourne Football Club, thank you for giving me an opportunity, and for creating some special memories across seven seasons. I am so thankful for my time there and for the wonderful people I met along the way.

"To Melbourne, thank you for welcoming me with open arms. The past four seasons have been some of my most cherished, and I've enjoyed every opportunity to represent and play for this great club.

"To be able to hold the premiership cup aloft with my teammates is something I will remember forever. It's an achievement I'm incredibly proud of. I look forward to reflecting on it further in retirement, and maintaining a special bond with all involved in years to come.

"To my teammates and coaches, both past and present, and all the members and supporters from both North Melbourne and Melbourne, I sincerely thank you. You have helped to make this journey unforgettable."