The match review is in for Sunday's round 23 games

Jack Graham handballs during Richmond's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND midfielder Jack Graham has escaped suspension but has been slapped with a fine for striking Hawthorn young gun Cam Mackenzie during Sunday's clash at the MCG.

Graham is one of five players to be hit with a fine following Sunday's round 23 action.

The premiership Tiger clumsily attempted to spoil an incoming ball during the second quarter of the Tigers' 63-point loss, but collected the young Hawk high.

The match review officer graded the incident as careless, low impact, high contact, leading to the $3,750 fine ($2,500 with an early plea).

Meanwhile, three players have been fined for engaging in a melee during the West Coast and Carlton clash at Optus Stadium.

No.1 draft pick Harley Reid and Carlton's Nic Newman and Lachie Cowan were issued with fines for the fourth-quarter scuffle.

Western Bulldog Laitham Vandermeer has also copped a fine for rough conduct for a second-quarter incident involving first-year North Melbourne player Colby McKercher.