Olivia Purcell is expected to miss a big chunk of the season after suffering facial fractures during Sunday's practice match against Port Adelaide

Olivia Purcell in action during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE midfielder Liv Purcell is expected to be sidelined for a significant chunk of this year's AFLW season, having suffered a series of nasty facial fractures during a practice match defeat to Port Adelaide on Sunday.

Purcell was hospitalised and forced to stay in South Australia overnight on Sunday, where she currently remains alongside the club's head of AFLW Jessie Mulholland, after the incident late in the match.

The 23-year-old will require surgery, though can't be operated on until the swelling dissipates, with the Demons unable to yet put on a timeframe on Purcell's return until she undergoes the procedure. Purcell also suffered a concussion in the incident.

Olivia Purcell is tackled during Melbourne's match simulation against Carlton on August 9, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Liv was taken from the ground immediately following the incident during yesterday's game and taken to hospital where she was admitted," Mulholland said in a statement on Monday.

"After meeting with the surgeon, it was determined that Liv will require surgery to stabilise the fractures in her face. This can only occur once the swelling has reduced.

"As a result, Liv will be discharged from hospital today but will remain in Adelaide for the time being with surgery likely to take place later this week.

"Liv's wellbeing, and ensuring she gets the best possible care and support, is paramount. She is in good spirits and has been an absolute star throughout.

"Our sole focus is on supporting Liv and her recovery and we will make an assessment of her recovery timelines at a later stage."

It's another significant blow for Melbourne's AFLW program on the cusp of the 2024 season, with the Demons already sweating over the fitness of star Tayla Harris ahead of round one as she rehabs a quad injury.

As revealed by AFL.com.au Harris, renowned as one of the competition's elite key forwards, will be thrown into a newfound defensive role in season 2024.

Purcell's injury also comes following an off-season where Melbourne lost premiership stars Libby Birch (North Melbourne), Maddi Gay (Essendon), Casey Sherriff (Hawthorn) and Eliza West (Hawthorn), as well as Charlotte Wilson (Gold Coast).

Melbourne suffered a 10-point defeat to Port Adelaide in its final pre-season practice match on Sunday, having lost to Carlton in an unofficial scratch match earlier in the month.