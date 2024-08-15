The Demons will be without Tayla Harris for their practice match against Port Adelaide

Tayla Harris in action at Melbourne training on November 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

TAYLA Harris has suffered another injury setback in an eventful pre-season, with scans showing a low-grade quad strain for the Melbourne star.

A shoulder issue hampered Harris earlier this winter, and she was also granted leave to attend the Paris Olympics just three weeks before round one.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFLW Fantasy! Sign up NOW

After sitting out the Demons' match sim loss to Carlton, Harris was expected to make a return in this weekend's practice match against Port Adelaide.

She will be joined on the sidelines by key defender Saraid Taylor.

"Saraid noticed some tightness in her calf during [Friday’s] game, so was taken out of the match as a precaution," Melbourne AFLW high performance manager Sam Batterton said.

"We sent her for scans which have shown a low-grade calf strain. Fortunately, it’s on the minor side, so she shouldn’t miss too much football.

Learn More 13:30

"Tayla also had some scans following a session earlier in the week, which revealed a low-grade quad strain. Again, this is on the minor side.

"She’ll miss Sunday’s match, but we fully expect her to be ready for round one."

Melbourne is expecting to welcome back Paxy Paxman (foot) and Gab Colvin (calf) to face the Power, after the pair missed the clash with the Blues.

Paxy Paxman poses for a photo during Melbourne's official team photo day on July 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jemma Rigoni (groin) and Lily Johnson (Achilles) are still unavailable as they continue to build their running loads.

Melbourne will play Geelong in round one at GMHBA Stadium, the Cats having consigned the Demons to a straight-sets exit in last year's semi-final.