The teams are in for Friday's AFLW practice matches

Kate Lutkins poses for a photograph at Yeronga on January 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NEW RECRUITS and draftees will take to the field on Friday when four AFLW sides take to the field in practice matches.

West Coast hosts St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park from 1.30pm AWST, while Richmond takes on reigning premier Brisbane at Brighton Homes Arena from 7.15pm AEST, with both matches free to attend and livestreamed on club websites.

Eagles fans will get their first look at No.2 draft pick Jess Rentsch who has been named in the backline, while injury replacement players Sanne Baker, Octavia Di Donato, Jess Harken and Tess Lyons have all been named.

Two St Kilda recruits in defender Paige Trudgeon and ruck Rene Caris have slotted right into the Saints' line-up, while Hannah Stuart will play her first game since straining her ACL in round two last season. Draftee Charlotte Simpson has been named in the starting side, while Kiera Whiley is an emergency.

Kate Lutkins returns for Brisbane after sitting out last season while pregnant, while the reigning premier has named several youngsters in draftees Sophie Peters, Indiana Williams, Evie Long and Rania Crozier and West Coast imports Eleanor Hartill and Shanae Davison.

Former No.1 pick Ellie McKenzie will line up for Richmond after being restricted to just one game in 2023 through an ankle injury, while Tessa Lavey will also take to the field after being inactive last season due to a toe injury.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 1.30pm AWST

The match is open to the public and free to attend, with entry through the gates on Goddard St from 12.30pm local time.

WEST COAST

B: C.Thomas 3 J.Rentsch 7

HB: S.Goranova 8 B.Schilling 30 B.Smith 14

C: J.Britton 18 E.Swanson - C 13 V.Simmons 12

HF: E.Roberts 4 K.Gibson 2 E.Elkington 29

F: M.Western 21 A.Franklin 19

Foll: L.Wakfer 1 I.Lewis 6 A.Drennan 10

I/C: J.Harken 27 O.Di Donato 33 A.Bushby 15 E.Gooch 31 J.Hosking 11 S.Bakker 50 T.Lyons 28 R.Roux 9

Emerg: M.Webb 26 Z.Wakfer 16

ST KILDA

B: H.Priest - C 14 P.Trudgeon 10

HB: A.Burke 3 B.Jakobsson 8 S.Watson 12

C: N.Xenos 27 H.Stuart 18 G.Patrikios 21

HF: G.Kelly 11 E.Friend 16 N.Stevens 2

F: J.Wardlaw 30 J.Anderson 7

Foll: R.Caris 19 T.Smith 6 A.Richards 22

I/C: S.Nalder 34 M.McDonald 1 J.Lambert 9 D.Guttridge 5 C.Simpson 33 M.Boyd 29 O.Vesely 23 N.Plane 32

Emerg: C.Matthews 28 K.Whiley 4

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm AEST

This match is open to the public and free to attend.

BRISBANE

B: N.Grider 10 J.Dunne 8

HB: P.Boltz 15 K.Lutkins 13 S.Davison 11

C: S.Conway 12 C.Svarc 25 O.O'Dwyer 9

HF: L.Postlethwaite 6 D.Davidson 14 R.Svarc 29

F: T.Smith 31 C.Hodder 21

Foll: T.Hickie 2 I.Dawes 17 J.Ellenger 5

I/C: S.Peters 22 I.Williams 27 E.Long 16 E.Hampson 7 R.Crozier 23 C.Mullins 28 B.Koenen - C 3 E.Hartill 1

Emerg: J.Baldwick 30 L.Yoshida-Martin 19

RICHMOND

B: J.Hicks 6 R.Miller 15

HB: B.Lynch 20 G.Seymour 28 L.Graham 18

C: K.Dempsey 19 E.Sheerin 2 J.Woods 29

HF: C.Jones 5 E.Yassir 27 K.Brennan - C 3

F: C.Greiser 9 E.McKenzie 22

Foll: P.Kelly 14 G.Egan 1 M.Conti 4

I/C: A.Dallaway 30 C.Ryan 21 T.Lavey 37 L.McClelland 16 M.Shevlin 35 M.Ford 33 S.Reid 25 I.Bacon 31

Emerg: M.Eastman 8 C.Wicksteed 24