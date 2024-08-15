Josh Gibcus has turned his hand to coaching during his injury rehabilitation

INJURY-HIT Richmond defender Josh Gibcus has been working with the club's AFLW program as he continues his rehabilitation from a torn ACL.

A top-10 draftee in 2021, Gibcus did not play at all last year as he dealt with a complicated hamstring issue and needed a knee reconstruction after an awkward landing in his second match of this year.

During his rehabilitation, the high-flying backman has been helping out with the Tigers' AFLW backline with some specialist coaching.

He's not the first men's player to have worked with his club's women's side while working through a long-term injury, with Josh Bruce having done the same with the Western Bulldogs.

The move is often seen as a win-win, with the player benefiting from doing something new to break up the grind of rehab exercises, while remaining closely in touch with the club.

"For him, right now, he’s going through his rehab but he's helping out with the AFLW program, and he's travelling with the team this week for their last practice match," AFL coach Adem Yze said.

"It's the type of character we want around the footy club."

Gibcus recently signed a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club till the end of 2026.

"I'm rapt for him, and that's the kind of kid he is. He really deserves it, and he deserves a go, he deserves a free run at it. He has a heart of gold, works so hard on his game, and he’s just been so unlucky," Yze said.

"I wish I could have given him more, Blair (Hartley, GM football talent) only gave him a couple. But he's the kind of guy you would give a really long-term deal to. He's a great leader around our footy club."