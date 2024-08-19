All the action from the state leagues across the country

Mia Salisbury in action during the Marsh U18 National Championships match between Queensland and Vic Country at Brighton Homes Arena. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING QAFLW premier Bond University won its way through to another Grand Final, keeping its hopes for back-to-back flags alive.

QAFLW

Bond University v Aspley

Bond University enjoyed a hard-fought win over Aspley, besting the latter by just four points at Zupps Aspley Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Potential No.1 draft pick Havana Harris was simply immense for the Bullsharks, recording 13 disposals, 29 hitouts and five clearances in the important win.

Havana Harris in action during the 2024 Marsh AFL U18 National Championships match between Western Australia and Queensland at Pentanet Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Fellow draft prospects Mia Salisbury (13 disposals, three clearances), and Nyalli Milne (eight disposals) were also important for Bond University, as was former Gold Coast AFLW captain Leah Kaslar (12 disposals, one goal).

Aspley didn't go down without a fight, with Jessica Stallard kicking two goals and Louise Tyson recording a game-high 19 disposals.

Bond University will now prepare to face Southport in next week's QAFLW Grand Final.

