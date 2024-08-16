Jesse Wardlaw celebrates a goal during a practice match between St Kilda and West Coast on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TEMPERS flared, goals were kicked and new recruits starred as the first two AFLW practice matches kicked off on Friday night.

With all 18 sides set to take to the field in a final tune-up ahead of the 2024 season starting in two weeks' time, fans will get to see their club's draftees and recruits compete for the first time.

On Friday night, Richmond matched it with reigning premier Brisbane, with captain Katie Brennan kicking three goals.

Jesse Wardlaw starred with four goals as St Kilda defeated West Coast in a spiteful affair in Perth.

The Saints copped some injury concerns, with star trio Hannah Priest (calf), Georgia Patrikios (foot), Molly McDonald (corked thigh) all leaving the field in the first half, while Nic Stevens may come under scrutiny for a tackle that left Eagle Emily Elkington concussed.

This article will be updated as practice matches are played across the weekend.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

West Coast v St Kilda at Mineral Resources Park, 1.30pm AWST

WEST COAST 0.3 1.4 1.5 3.5 (23)

ST KILDA 1.0 3.2 5.4 8.7 (55)

WEST COAST

New faces: Jess Rentsch (draft), Verity Simmons (rookie), Ali Drennan (trade), Jess Hosking (trade), Roxy Roux (trade), Sanne Baker (injury replacement player), Octavia Di Donato (injury replacement player), Jayme Harken (injury replacement player) and Tess Lyons (injury replacement player)

Notable omissions: Georgie Cleaver (netball obligations), Sophie McDonald (concussion)

Injuries: Emily Elkington (head knock)

Major ball-winners: Ella Roberts (23), Charlie Thomas (19), Emma Swanson, Ali Drennan (16)

Goals: Amy Franklin, Kellie Gibson, Ella Roberts

What we learnt: The Eagles struggled forward of centre, and lost the clearance count by nine. It meant that unsurprisingly, Charlie Thomas (19 disposals, six rebounds) and Emma Swanson (16) found plenty of the footy, the skipper playing in defence for the game in the absence of Georgie Cleaver (netball) and Sophie McDonald (concussion). Ella Roberts still managed to record 23 disposals and kicked a goal after the full-time siren. Jaide Britton showed some dash off half-back in the first half, and Beth Schilling took a few nice contested marks, but had her hands full as the game progressed. Recent injury replacement signings Jayme Harken (nine and three clearances) and ruck Tess Lyons were thrown straight into the engine room. Roxy Roux started strongly in attack, but was starved of opportunities as the game progressed, and gave away a cheap 50m penalty in an oddly spiteful practice match. Emily Elkington will likely be monitored for concussion. - Sarah Black

ST KILDA

New faces: Charlotte Simpson (draft), Paige Trudgeon (trade), Rene Caris (trade),

Notable omissions: None

Injuries: Hannah Priest (calf), Georgia Patrikios (foot), Molly McDonald (corked thigh)

Major ball-winners: Liv Vesely (26), Serene Watson (19), Jaimee Lambert (18), Tyanna Smith (17)

Goals: Jesse Wardlaw 4, Grace Kelly 2, Ella Friend, Maddy Boyd

What we learnt: Jesse Wardlaw roared home with four second-half goals, her marking prowess inside 50 catching out the Eagles time and time again, taking 10 in total. Ella Friend (11 disposals, four marks) was a strong linking player across half-forward, while Liv Vesely (26 and three clearances) looks to be reaping the benefits of a rare full pre-season. Tyanna Smith had eight clearances, while Simone Nalder (34 hitouts) and Rene Caris (11) won the ruck battle. Grace Kelly (12 and seven marks) kicked two goals playing on the wing. It'll be an MRO watch for defender Nic Stevens, after Eagle Emily Elkington appeared concussed by a slinging tackle. Skipper Hannah Priest – playing in defence – finished up at half time with a calf injury, as did Georgia Patrikios (foot) and Molly McDonald (corked thigh). - Sarah Black

Brisbane v Richmond at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.15pm AEST

BRISBANE 2.2 2.4 3.5 5.7 (37)

RICHMOND 2.0 4.3 4.4 5.5 (35)

BRISBANE

New faces: Kate Lutkins (return from pregnancy), Shanae Davison (trade), Eleanor Hartill (trade), Sophie Peters (draft), Indiana Williams (draft), Evie Long (draft), Rania Crozier (draft)

Notable omissions: Ally Anderson (rested), Shannon Campbell (knee), Jade Pregelj (knee), Dee Heslop (calf)

Injuries: Shanae Davison (head knock, TBC)

Major ball-winners: Cathy Svarc, Jade Ellenger, Nat Grider, Kate Lutkins, Bre Koenen

Goals: Courtney Hodder, Dakota Davidson, Sophie Peters, Cathy Svarc, Charlie Mullins

What we learnt: The Lions were behind for much of the game, but still have that match-winning edge in confidence and endurance, over-running the Tigers. Kate Lutkins made a successful return to football after having a baby, taking her customary defensive role. Eleanor Hartill looks to be a handy pick-up, rolling between the ruck and backline and marking well. Cathy Svarc worked hard all night and kicked a stunning snap to give the Lions back the lead, while Jade Ellenger took a crucial intercept mark in the final minute, laying an equally important tackle 30 seconds later. Sophie Conway ran hard all game, draftee Sophie Peters impressed across half-forward and Belle Dawes was as lively as ever. - Sarah Black

RICHMOND

New faces: Ally Dallaway (trade), Jodie Hicks (trade), Isabel Bacon (draft), Mackenzie Ford (draft)

Notable omissions: Sarah Hosking (hamstring)

Injuries: Nil

Major ball-winners: Monique Conti, Eilish Sheerin, Ellie McKenzie, Grace Egan, Tessa Lavey

Goals: Katie Brennan 3, Ally Dallaway, Emelia Yassir

What we learnt: The Tigers were tenacious, only giving up the lead in the final seven minutes, and closing the gap to two points after the Lions had kicked two goals clear. Libby Graham, Bec Miller and Jodie Hicks were excellent in defence, while Ally Dallaway made a sparky Tigers debut through the middle and up forward. Monique Conti hasn't missed a beat, and Richmond's full-ground defence was excellent. Ellie McKenzie wasn't at her absolute best after a long injury lay-off, but showed some nice signs. Poppy Kelly was strong in the ruck and around the ground. - Sarah Black

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown International Sports Park, 11am AEST

Fremantle v Collingwood at Fremantle Oval, 10am AWST

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 1pm AEST

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 2pm AEST

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, 5pm AEST

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 11am ACST

Adelaide v Carlton at Thomas Farms Oval, Unley, 1pm ACST

