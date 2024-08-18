Daisy Pearce addresses her West Coast players during a practice match against St Kilda on August 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the AFLW season just around the corner, Credit to the Girls is back in a big way.

In a nine-part preseason special, AFLW reporter Sarah Black, AFLW broadcaster Lucy Watkin, and AFLW analyst Gemma Bastiani will take an in-depth look at every club in the competition and what fans can expect from them in 2024.

In the penultimate episode, the crew take a look at two 2020 graduates in West Coast and Richmond. Stay tuned for later in the week, when it'll finally be the turn of North Melbourne and Sydney.

WEST COAST

The big question mark

Will this be the rebuild that actually sticks for West Coast? Lucy Watkin took us through the extensive list turnover in the past few seasons. "Is this really the beginning of West Coast? The rebuild to end all rebuilds. Thirteen players left between seasons six and seven, 10 moved between 2021 and season six," she said.

Pass mark

Three wins. In its five seasons in the competition, West Coast has never won more than two games in a season. Winning the Derby for the first time will show that the Eagles are truly on the right track.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Alison Drennan (Gold Coast), Annabel Johnson (Geelong), Roxy Roux (Fremantle), Jess Hosking (Richmond), Verity Simmons (rookie), Jess Rentsch, Kayley Kavanagh, Georgie Cleaver, Matilda Sergeant (draft), Sanne Bakker, Octavia Di Donato, Jayme Harken, Tess Lyon (replacement signings)

Outs: Shanae Davison, Eleanor Hartill (Brisbane), Aisling McCarthy (Fremantle), Kate Bartlett, Emma Humphries, Aimee Schmidt, Jess Sedunary, Isabella Simmons (retired), Krstel Petrevski, Ella Smith (delisted),

Inactive: Dana Hooker, Kayley Kavanagh, Matilda Sergeant, Annabel Johnson (inactive)

Check out the full episode below to hear all this, as well as discussion around the impact of Daisy Pearce, the potential of the younger players who have now been on the list for several years, and more.

RICHMOND

The big question mark

Did last year's injury crisis paper over some systematic cracks for the Tigers? Gemma Bastiani has issues with Richmond's forward-half game: "Out of 10 games, their core still played a lot of football. They're one of the least consistent forward pressure and midfield pressure teams in the competition".

Pass mark

Finishing above 10th, and improving on last year. After an injury-decimated 2023 saw the Tigers slide out of the top eight, a pass mark is returning to finals action.

Off-season ins and outs

Ins: Ally Dallaway, Jodie Hicks (Greater Western Sydney), Montana McKinnon (Adelaide), Isabel Bacon, Mackenzie Ford (draft), Tessa Lavey (inactive, toe), Imogen Brown (injury replacement)

Outs: Meagan Kiely (retired), Jess Hosking (delisted, then West Coast), Sarah D'Arcy, Meg Macdonald, Lilly Pearce, Stephanie Williams (delisted)

Inactive: Shelby Knoll, Katelyn Cox, Montana McKinnon (ACL)

Check out the full discussion below for all of this, squad depth in the face of mid-week footy, the Tigers' fresh faces (recorded before Montana McKinnon ruptured her ACL) and more.