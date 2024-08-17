The matches are in for Sunday's AFLW practice matches

Piper Window poses for a photo after being drafted to Port Adelaide at the 2023 AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023.

A HOST of young South Australian talent will be unveiled on Sunday, with both Adelaide and Port Adelaide naming several draftees in their respective practice match sides.

Port Adelaide has named exciting quartet Shineah Goody, Piper Window, Molly Brooksby and Alissa Brook, while former Bulldog Kirsty Lamb will also line up for the Power against Melbourne.

Adelaide duo Brooke Boileau and Lily Tarlinton have been named, while Teah Charlton (foot), Tamara Henry (shoulder) and Najwa Allen (hamstring) will miss.

Melbourne will also blood two draftees, with goalsneak Alyssia Pisano and exciting midfielder Ryleigh Wotherspoon to line up for the Demons against Port.

Demon Tayla Harris will miss through a quad strain, while Irish crosscoder Blaithin Mackin has not been named for Melbourne. Injury replacement players Denby Taylor and Grace Hill will both suit up for the Demons, as will cross-code rookie Grace Beasley.

Celine Moody will reunite with twin sister Bre after crossing over to Carlton from the Western Bulldogs, but Brooke Vickers and former Pie Tarni Brown have not been named for the Blues.

Blues recruit Yasmin Duursma has been named to play, while Abbie McKay will captain Carlton in Kerryn Petersen's absence.

Petersen isn't the only captain to sit out a practice match, with new Power skipper Janelle Cuthbertson to miss. Ange Foley, Abbey Dowrick and Season Seven Rising Star winner Hannah Ewings have not been named in Port's side.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Alberton Oval, 11am ACST

This match is open to the public and free to attend. Gates open at 10am.

>>> WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE

PORT ADELAIDE

B: M.Keryk 26 A.Borg 21

HB: T.Germech 30 E.O'Dea 2 M.Brooksby 6

C: E.Boag 17 S.Syme 20 S.Goody 16

HF: G.Houghton 27 P.Window 4 J.Teakle 15

F: A.Saint 8 J.Mules-Robinson - C 14

Foll: M.Scholz 29 J.Stewart 13 M.Moloney 9

I/C: J.Simmons 32 C.Wendland 11 K.Lamb 35 C.Hammond 28 O.Levicki 18 A.Brook 23 A.Ballard 1 K.Pope 44

Emerg: A.Dowrick 5 A.Foley 3

MELBOURNE

B: G.Colvin 32 T.Gillard 17

HB: S.Heath 30 M.Chaplin 13 P.Paxman 4

C: S.Lampard 8 T.Hanks 5 E.McNamara 22

HF: M.Fitzsimon 24 L.Mithen 14 A.Bannan 6

F: E.Zanker 29 K.Hore - C 10

Foll: L.Pearce 15 O.Purcell 2 S.Goldrick 23

I/C: D.Taylor 18 G.Hill 19 G.Campbell 1 R.Watt 26 G.Beasley 16 A.Pisano 3 R.Wotherspoon 12 G.Gall 9

Emerg: D.Madigan 11 L.Johnson 33

Adelaide v Carlton at Thomas Farms Oval, Unley, 1pm ACST

This match is open to the public and free to attend.

A LIVESTREAM WILL BE AVAILABLE ON THE CROWS' CLUB WEBSITE

ADELAIDE

B: S.Goodwin 11 Z.Prowse 4

HB: C.Biddell 12 S.Allan - C 39 B.Tonon 28

C: E.Jones 2 A.Hatchard 33 N.Kelly 23

HF: R.Martin 5 C.Randall 26 M.Newman 17

F: D.Ponter 15 C.Gould 1

Foll: J.Allan 32 E.Marinoff 10 S.Thompson 14

I/C: H.Munyard 6 K.Kustermann 7 K.Mueller 13 J.Waterhouse 19 T.Levy 16 D.Varnhagen 9 L.Tarlinton 21 B.Boileau 3

Emerg: B.Smith 18 A.Boyle-Carr 24

CARLTON

B: L.Beatty 13 G.Pound 6

HB: G.Lawson-Tavan 27 H.Cordner 21 Y.Duursma 11

C: L.Goss 20 D.Finn 17 M.Anthony 14

HF: K.Skepper 4 J.Dal Pos 2 A.McKay - C 5

F: M.Austin 22 B.Moody 16

Foll: C.Moody 8 D.Vescio 3 M.Hill 10

I/C: K.Sherar 25 M.Hendrie 49 M.Robertson 15 J.Good 12 C.Fitzgerald 36 A.Velardo 1 L.Keck 23 M.Guerin 18

Emerg: J.Halfpenny 29 T.Ortlepp 34