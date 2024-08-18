Patrick Cripps leads Carlton out onto Optus Stadium ahead of its match against West Coast in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Luke Parker must be in Sydney's best 22, Zak Butters in on track for more individual honours and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 23 of the 2024 season.

1) Patrick Cripps has the broadest shoulders in the AFL

Everything pointed to a West Coast upset on Sunday, unless you followed coach Michael Voss and focused on the players that were still there for Carlton. If you did, you saw skipper Patrick Cripps lining up at the first centre bounce ready to tear West Coast apart in the first half, putting the banged-up team on his shoulders and refusing to let their finals chances slip away. Cripps produced a brilliant first half against the Eagles with 21 disposals, 13 contested possessions, four clearances and four inside 50s. Without him, a small forward line that lived off fast and scrappy entries might not have been viable, and the Blues' September plans might have looked very different. He's right up there as the most inspirational leader in the game, but whether or not it's enough to secure Cripps a second Brownlow Medal could well be in the hands of a star Magpie ... – Nathan Schmook

Patrick Cripps in a ruck battle during Carlton's match against West Coast in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

2) Don't forget Nick Daicos in the Brownlow debate

As Collingwood's flag hopes appeared to be evaporating in recent weeks, so too had Nick Daicos' name in Brownlow conversations, with the likes of Patrick Cripps, Lachie Neale and even the ineligible Isaac Heeney dominating the discussion. And while Cripps may have moved even closer to a second 'Charlie' after his inspirational showing against West Coast on Sunday afternoon, Daicos is also right at the pointy end for the game's top individual honour. Daicos sat two votes behind Cripps at the top of AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor before round 23 and his performance in the win against Brisbane on Saturday is sure to have him in contention for another three votes. More importantly, he gave the Magpie Army another memorable moment and the chances are he'll be in contention for votes again against Melbourne on Friday night. With most of his teammates being below their best this year, Daicos may well be the only Magpie to poll heavily on the Monday before the Grand Final. - Howard Kimber

3) Luke Parker must be in Sydney's best 22

It's been a funny old year for former Sydney captain Luke Parker. An arm injury in pre-season kept him out of the side early and once he was fit, John Longmire seemed reluctant to unsettle a team that was humming. Time in the VFL led to a six-week suspension for a crude bump, and questions were raised as to whether Parker fitted in Sydney's best team anymore. Even in the six games he has played, he's been the starting sub three times. But on Friday night against Essendon, the 31-year-old proved that he still has plenty to offer. Playing through the forward line and midfield, Parker kicked three goals, including one to open the third quarter that completely shifted the momentum of the game in Sydney's favour, while also recording 15 disposals and three clearances. The Swans will have key men Chad Warner, Tom Papley and Justin McInerney back for finals but, come September, they must find a way to get Luke Parker into the starting side. - Gemma Bastiani

Luke Parker celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Sydney and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

4) This Hawk must go around again next year

Jack Gunston has earned the right to play on again in 2025. The three-time premiership Hawk returned to Waverley Park on a one-year deal last October, following one season at Brisbane. After time at Box Hill and a stint being managed in July, Gunston has made a big impact of late, kicking 12 goals across the past three weeks, including a season-high five against Richmond on Sunday. Gunston's presence has been crucial on not just Calsher Dear but Nick Watson as the young Hawks have surged up the ladder. The 32-year-old is essentially a playing development coach, who is prepared to play at Box Hill if players go past him next year. But with Mitch Lewis expected to miss the first half of next season, Gunston could still have a role to play for Sam Mitchell in September and beyond. - Josh Gabelich

Jack Gunston celebrates a goal for Hawthorn against Richmond in R23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Melbourne's tall forward patience might just pay off

For years, the question mark on the Demons has surrounded their tall forward mix. Despite a consistent lack of results in 2024, Simon Goodwin has stuck with Jacob van Rooyen, Harrison Petty and Daniel Turner as a three-pronged set-up in the back half of the year and against the Suns on Saturday, they delivered in spades, kicking 10 goals between them to be integral in victory. Turner gave All-Australian squad candidate Sam Collins all sorts of headaches, while Petty overcame a slow start to challenge Charlie Ballard. They ran blocks for one another to find space and were generally cohesive in front of the ball. Another pre-season together and maybe, just maybe, Melbourne will have a reliable trio inside 50. – Michael Whiting

6) This Saint could surprise in the Rising Star race

Since the suspension of Harley Reid, the Telstra AFL Rising Star award has looked like Ollie Dempsey's to lose, but don't rule out Darcy Wilson. The young Saint won the round six nomination after a solid start to the year and it looks like he's got a bit left at the finish. Wilson's 25-disposal, two-goal performance was a massive factor in St Kilda’s win over Geelong on Saturday, on the eve of his 19th birthday. With one round to go, Wilson's numbers are almost identical to Dempsey's and he's now shown he can influence games on his own. Another impressive outing against Carlton next week might not see him take over the mantle of favourite, but a big finish to the year will have him at the forefront of the judges' thinking. - Howard Kimber

7) More individual accolades await Power star

If there were any doubts about Zak Butters being able to back up his brilliant 2023 season that culminated in All-Australian honours, a club best and fairest and the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, the Port Adelaide star has quashed them emphatically. Far from feeling the pressure as the hunted in a star-studded Power midfield, the 23-year-old has found another gear to give his team a solid base for a tilt at September glory after all looked lost barely two months ago. Before Saturday night's win over Adelaide in which he racked up a record 42 disposals in a Showdown, Butters was averaging career-high numbers in disposals (28.7), tackles (4.2) and clearances (5.1). He's surely a lock for a second All-Australian blazer in 2024 and perhaps even greater individual and team honours later next month. – Brandon Cohen

8) The Dockers are so close and yet so far from 'Flagmantle' dream

Fremantle was sitting in third spot with high hopes of securing a double chance at the end of round 20, but could be out of finals contention by the time it hosts Port Adelaide in the last match of the home and away season. From dreaming of a 'Flagmantle' fairytale to the brink of a nightmare finish, the Dockers now need other results to go their way to avoid paying a huge price for their failure to get over the line in enough close games. The Dockers have lost their past three matches by an average of seven points following Saturday's nine-point loss to Greater Western Sydney, to leave them with only one victory in eight nailbiters decided by 13 points or less. With the margins between the finals contenders so fine this season, just a couple more wins in close contests might have been enough for a top-four finish. But instead the Dockers look set to be left wondering 'what could have been'. – Martin Pegan

Fremantle players look dejected after a loss during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

9) This young Dog could be a finals wildcard

Sam Darcy's talent has never been doubted, but the Bulldogs' son of a gun went to a new level in Sunday's thrashing of North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium. Darcy kicked a career-high seven goals to go with his 20 disposals and nine marks to quickly put a wayward display – he kicked 1.5 against Adelaide in round 22 – behind him. Darcy has kicked at least one goal in every game bar one this year and has now showed what his best looks like, and it could be huge a factor in September. – Dejan Kalinic