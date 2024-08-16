Essendon had the momentum in the first half, but buckled once Sydney piled on the pressure

Joel Amartey celebrates a goal during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has ended Essendon's finals hopes, with a 39-point win to all but secure the minor premiership on Friday evening.

Luke Parker turned back the clock with three goals in a team-lifting performance for Sydney in the 15.8 (98) to 8.11 (59) victory under the roof of Marvel Stadium.

Parker's presence inside 50 offered a reliable marking target alongside Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey, and kicked the major to open the third quarter that kickstarted a 46-point turnaround for the Swans.

Without Chad Warner available, it was Errol Gulden (25 disposals, seven score involvements) who moved back into the thick of the midfield and flourished, while Isaac Heeney continued where he left off last week with 22 disposals and three goals.

After a shaky start, Sydney rediscovered its run and carry, and with speed. Such a shift in the visitors' style totally altered the complexion of the game after a stuttering, stagnant first half by both teams.

Where Essendon's immense pressure did well to slow the Swans up, disrupting their ball movement, the Bombers couldn't sustain the effort for long enough.

Caiden Cleary (11 disposals, one goal) was lively in attack for Sydney, playing the small forward role to perfection in the absence of Tom Papley and Sam Wicks, and Braeden Campbell (13 disposals, two goals), largely battling Bomber Andy McGrath, showed off his class.

BOMBERS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

In a game marred by poor skill execution, Gulden and Nick Blakey's kicking inside 50 was impressive, with the pair often able to pull their kicks to hit a leading target, catching the Essendon defence unawares.

While early on Sydney looked vulnerable in its back half, particularly on turnover, Essendon wasn't able to punish when in control. The home side trapped the ball in its attacking 50, forcing the Swans' defence to scramble but kicked just four goals from 36 inside 50s in the first half.

Dropped marks close to goal, or a poor decision-making when going inside 50 let the home side down, leaving it in front by just five points at the first break.

Nic Martin was the exception to that rule, slotting two early goals thanks to his cleanliness, ultimately finishing the game with three from 32 disposals.

The physicality of Sam Draper (11 disposals, one goal) proved to be a problem for Sydney in the opening half, both in the ruck and playing as a deep forward, but it was Jayden Laverde (11 intercepts, 22 disposals) who really stood strong for the Bombers down back.

Jye Caldwell was immense through the middle, recording 31 disposals and five clearances thanks to a never-say-die attitude, but it wasn't enough to limit Sydney's strength at the contest.

Sydney now sits two games clear atop the ladder with Port Adelaide, Geelong and Brisbane all still to play this weekend, and one round left in the home and away season. While it's possible those three sides could all win two matches and equal the Swans on 64 points, Sydney's percentage of 126.3 gives them a handy buffer ahead of the chasing pack, even if it was to lose dramatically next week.

Different week, same story

Last week, despite maintaining control for much of the final quarter, Essendon simply couldn't close the door on Gold Coast. Unfortunately for Brad Scott's side, it was once again impotent in attack when on top, leaving opportunity for Sydney to do plenty of damage when it put the foot down. Nic Martin's opening quarter double looked a threat, but ultimately the Bombers recorded just four goals from its 36 inside 50s across the opening half, compared to Sydney's three goals from 16.

Parker winds back the clock

Just as Sydney needed a spark, it was former captain Luke Parker who delivered. Four minutes into the third term, and seven points down in a low scoring affair, Parker marked at the top of the forward 50 arc. Immediately he raised his hand, indicating his intent to take the set shot and went into his routine. With questions over whether he still had such a long kick in his leg, but those worries were unfounded as he slotted it, nailing the distance without a worry. It proved to be a momentum-shifter for the Swans, as they kicked the next two as part of a six-goal-to-one third quarter.

Luke Parker celebrates a goal during round 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images



A look to the future

There was one matchup that caught the eye, as emerging Essendon defender Archie Roberts, and young Sydney forward Caiden Cleary went head-to-head. While each player had his wins throughout the game, it was an entertaining arm wrestle between the pair, both of whom look likely to have a long-term impact at their respective club. Roberts' desperate defensive efforts and intercept marking were crucial for the Bombers, while Cleary was Sydney's most likely forward for much of the game.

ESSENDON 3.1 4.5 5.10 8.11 (59)

SYDNEY 2.2 3.4 9.7 15.8 (98)

GOALS

Essendon: Martin 3, Draper, Stringer, Jones, Caldwell, Langford

Sydney: Parker 3, Heeney 3, Hayward 3, Campbell 2, Amartey 2, Cleary, Florent

BEST

Essendon: Martin, Laverde, Draper, Caldwell, Roberts

Sydney: Gulden, Blakey, Cleary, Florent, Campbell, Heeney

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Jye Menzie (replaced Nick Bryan in the fourth quarter)

Sydney: Corey Warner (replaced Taylor Adams in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 33,830 at Marvel Stadium