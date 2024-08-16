The teams are in for Saturday's AFLW practice matches

Bri Davey, Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, Georgie Prespakis. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD captain Bri Davey will miss the Magpies' practice match against Fremantle with an ankle injury, while AFLW fans will get their first glimpse of No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner when the Western Bulldogs take on Gold Coast on Saturday.

Despite not being named, Davey is expected to be ready for round one.

Weston-Turner is just one of several draftees to feature in the Dogs' line-up, with Brooke Barwick (pick No.4), Elaine Grigg (pick No.6) Cleo Buttifant (pick No.11) and Jorja Borg (pick No.48).

Star Cat Georgie Prespakis has been listed as an emergency for Geelong's clash against Essendon after picking up a minor quad injury at training, but is expected to be available for round one. Spearhead Chloe Scheer will also miss with a toe injury that is expected to sideline her until halfway through the AFLW season.

Jenna Bruton will line up for North Melbourne for her first proper hitout after injuring her Achilles during the 2023 Grand Final.

Gab Newton has slotted straight into Fremantle's forward line, as has Ash Brazill in the backline for the Dockers' clash against the Pies.

Off-season recruits Maddi Gay and Bess Keaney will don the sash for the first time when Essendon faces off against the Cats, while former Melbourne pair Casey Sheriff and Eliza West have been named for Hawthorn for the match against Sydney.

Charlotte Wilson and former Dog Katie Lynch have been named for Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs, while new Dog Lauren Ahrens will face off against her old team.

Injured North Melbourne pair Lulu Pullar (calf) and Eliza Shannon (ankle) have been named as emergencies for the Kangaroos' match against Greater Western Sydney.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Greater Western Sydney v North Melbourne at Blacktown International Sports Park, 11am AEST

This match is open to the public and free to attend.

>>> WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: P.Randall 21 K.Smith 4

HB: T.Evans 18 C.McCormick 25 E.Pease 33

C: M.Brazendale 23 R.Beeson - C 6 N.Barr 8

HF: G.Garnett 17 H.Zreika 24 J.Doyle 5

F: M.Pauga 13 Z.Goldsworthy 7

Foll: F.Davies 20 A.Parker 3 C.Ransom 26

I/C: I.Huntington 12 C.Miller 9 I.Linde 19 E.O'Dowd 15 M.Gaffney 22 J.Ramsdale 35 K.Srhoj 14 J.Grierson 10

Emerg: C.Murphy 30 A.Newman 16

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: S.Wright 17 J.Ferguson 20

HB: N.Bresnehan 12 E.Kearney - C 9 E.O'Shea 14

C: T.Craven 5 A.Riddell 7 T.Gatt 8

HF: K.Shierlaw 33 A.O'Loughlin 6 B.Eddey 3

F: T.Randall 16 E.King 60

Foll: K.Rennie 26 J.Garner 25 M.King 23

I/C: E.Slocombe 18 Z.Savarirayan 4 N.Martin 28 R.Tripodi 19 A.Smith 15 L.Burke 29 L.McGrath 1 J.Bruton 35

Emerg: L.Pullar 24 E.Shannon 11

Fremantle v Collingwood at Fremantle Oval, 10am AWST

This match is open to the public and free to attend. Please note there will be no food or drinks available for purchase at the game.

>>>WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE

FREMANTLE

B: E.O'Driscoll 3 M.Scanlon 6

HB: A.Brazill 24 G.O'Sullivan 9 G.Biedenweg-Webster 31

C: J.Low 30 H.Miller - C 19 E.Antonio 12

HF: P.Seth 18 A.Tighe 10 L.Pugh 32

F: G.Newton 1 A.Runnalls 22

Foll: M.Strom 21 A.McCarthy 7 D.East 8

I/C: J.Flynn 20 A.Mulholland 33 O.Lally 14 M.Kauffman 25 T.Kikoak 37 J.Cregg 23 A.Hetherington 29 T.Mulder 26

Emerg: T.Stribley 15 M.Tuhakaraina 13

COLLINGWOOD

B: M.Atkinson 10 S.Livingstone 12

HB: R.Schleicher 18 L.Brazzale 24 S.Karlson 20

C: S.Rowe 7 T.White 29 J.Allen 6

HF: G.Campbell 13 E.Morris 21 E.Fowler 15

F: A.Porter 9 E.James 2

Foll: S.Frederick 1 B.Bonnici - C 8 M.Cann 25

I/C: I.Barnett 4 I.Evans 36 C.Remmos 30 C.Blair 28 A.Schutte 32 S.Sansonetti 16 A.Lee 5 G.Clark 19

Emerg: L.Cronin 27 C.Taylor 11

Essendon v Geelong at Windy Hill, 1pm AEST

This match is open to the public and free to attend.

>>>WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE

ESSENDON

B: E.Gamble 14 A.Van Loon 26

HB: M.Gay 6 G.Clarke 17 A.Morcom 25

C: E.Keaney 12 M.Prespakis 4 A.Radford 22

HF: D.Bannister 3 S.Alexander 24 A.Clarke 33

F: E.Gough 1 B.Toogood - C 8

Foll: S.Wales 30 S.Cain 20 G.Nanscawen 5

I/C: J.Vogt 10 A.Gaylor 23 G.Gee 2 M.Busch 28 P.Scott 32 K.Jacques 7 M.Dyke 16 B.Walker 9

Emerg: C.Adams 15 B.Sheridan 11

GEELONG

B: C.Emonson 16 C.Gunjaca 26

HB: R.Webster 21 M.McDonald - C 11 R.Kearns 22

C: M.Bowen 1 N.Morrison 9 Z.Friswell 20

HF: K.Kenny 12 J.Parry 5 K.Surman 7

F: A.Moloney 45 K.Darby 8

Foll: L.Pearce 29 Am.McDonald 3 J.Crockett-Grills 6

I/C: A.Kennedy 18 B.Plummer 19 C.Thorne 25 C.Mason 24 Ab.McDonald 39 G.Rankin 10 G.Featherston 32 B.O'Rourke 23

Emerg: B.Smith 2 G.Prespakis 41

Sydney v Hawthorn at the SCG, 2pm AEST

This match is open to the public and free to attend. Fans can enter via Gate A and sit in the Ladies Stand.

>>>WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE

SYDNEY

B: A.Mitchell 8 B.Tarrant 20

HB: L.Hausegger 26 E.Heads 12 K.Hillier 3

C: M.Ham 18 L.Gardiner 31 L.McEvoy - C 9

HF: M.Beruldsen 33 R.Privitelli 19 C.Hamilton 10

F: C.Molloy 5 B.Lochland 1

Foll: B.Smith 11 S.Hurley 25 T.Kennedy 29

I/C: H.Bullas 32 R.Sargent-Wilson 6 M.Collier 14 G.Davies 27 S.Grunden 16 E.Vale 23 L.Szigeti 28 A.Whelan 22

Emerg: H.Cooper 2 P.McCarthy 15

HAWTHORN

B: K.Ashmore 10 M.Eardley 17

HB: J.Richardson 11 A.Gilroy 7 J.Fleming 5

C: E.Everist 25 E.Bates - C 1 C.Sherriff 14

HF: A.McDonagh 13 T.Smith 24 G.Bodey 3

F: M.Breed 4 L.Elliott 20

Foll: L.Wales 31 E.West 2 T.Lucas-Rodd 18

I/C: A.Kemp 16 C.Baskaran 9 L.Stone 22 M.Williamson 27 J.Vukic 23 H.McLaughlin 6 B.Hipwell 19 S.Butterworth 28

Emerg: B.Deed 15 L.Stephenson 12

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at People First Stadium, 5pm AEST

This match is open to the public and free to attend after Gold Coast's AFL clash against Melbourne wraps up, or with a ticket to the AFL match.

A LIVESTREAM WILL BE AVAILABLE ON BOTH THE SUNS' AND DOGS' CLUB WEBSITES

GOLD COAST

B: W.Randell 15 C.Wilson 22

HB: G.Clayden 18 D.D'Arcy 20 K.Lynch 7

C: C.Fitzpatrick 9 C.Whitfort 4 N.McLaughlin 11

HF: D.Davies 3 J.Stanton 17 E.Barwick 6

F: J.Dupuy 27 T.Bohanna - C 12

Foll: L.Bella 2 C.Rowbottom 8 E.Maurer 10

I/C: A.Kievit 1 L.Single 13 C.McCrossan 14 E.Smith 16 J.Membrey 21 K.Bischa 26 K.Fullerton 30 L.McConville 32

Emerg: A.Gee 24 T.Oliver 44

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: I.Grant 3 L.Ahrens 27

HB: E.Georgostathis 17 J.Fitzgerald 23 A.Smith 24

C: R.Wilcox 37 E.Blackburn 2 M.Gorham 6

HF: D.Berry - C 7 K.Weston-Turner 13 E.Gavalas 25

F: A.McKee 26 S.Hartwig 15

Foll: A.Edmonds 33 D.Carruthers 8 I.Pritchard 4

I/C: C.Buttifant 20 B.Barwick 12 B.Gutknecht 18 H.Woodley 19 J.Smith 10 J.Borg 14 E.Grigg 5 E.Bennetts 11

Emerg: Z.Farquharson 21 B.McFarlane 58