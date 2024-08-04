Use our Team Selector to pick your 2024 All-Australian team

Patrick Cripps, Nick Daicos and Isaac Heeney. Picture: AFL Photos

WE'RE just weeks away from the announcement of the 2024 All-Australian team and we want to know what you think.

The best of the best for 2024 will be honoured after the end of the home-and-away season, with the 22-player All-Australian team to be determined by an expert panel of 10.

>> ON MOBILE? CLICK HERE

>> ON DESKTOP? CLICK HERE OR USE THE WIDGET BELOW

But before the official selectors have their say, we want to know what you think

By clicking here, you can pick from the leading players of the year to select your best 22. Once you've picked your team, remember to hit the 'Submit' button and share it with your mates!

You can also submit your team by using the widget below.

The official 2024 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Matthew Pavlich, Laura Kane and Josh Mahoney.

The panel will pick a squad of 44 after the final round of the home and away season before narrowing it down to a team of 22 players.

Last year's All-Australian team was captained by Greater Western Sydney skipper Toby Greene.