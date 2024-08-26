BRISBANE and Fremantle are the best represented clubs in the All-Australian squad of 44, with five players each in the mix to earn blazers when the team is trimmed to 22 on Thursday.
Lions dynamo Cam Rayner has earned his first nomination after an excellent season to join previous All-Australians Harris Andrews, Joe Daniher, Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko in this year's squad.
The Dockers are represented by first-time nominees Jordan Clark and Hayden Young alongside previous All-Australians Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw.
Only two clubs are not represented in the 2024 squad, with players from Richmond and Adelaide overlooked after disappointing seasons.
Essendon captain Zach Merrett, St Kilda defender Jack Sinclair and Melbourne skipper Max Gawn are the sole representatives for their clubs.
Nominations were confirmed for ruck trio Gawn, North Melbourne big man Tristan Xerri and Collingwood's Darcy Cameron, leaving St Kilda's Rowan Marshall on the outer as one of the hard luck stories following an excellent individual season.
Other notable omissions were Fremantle's breakout key forward Josh Treacy (45 goals), Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards and Geelong mainstay Tom Stewart, who has made the final cut in five of the past six seasons.
Adelaide forward/midfielder Izak Rankine has been left out after playing just 15 games, with injury also potentially costing GWS key defender Sam Taylor (16 games) a shot at a second straight blazer.
There are 19 players among the 44 who are vying for their first career selections, with experienced Carlton defender Jacob Weitering hoping to make the final team for the first time after his fifth nomination.
Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar has been nominated for the fourth time – and the first since 2019 – and will hoping to win a coveted first blazer.
Minor premier Sydney has four players represented, with defender Nick Blakey joined by game-breaking midfield trio Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney and Errol Gulden.
Among the League's next wave of elite talent, youngsters Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne), Max Holmes (Geelong), Noah Anderson (Gold Coast) and Jason Horne-Francis (Port Adelaide) have been recognised by selectors for the first time.
Hawthorn pair Massimo D'Ambrosio and Dylan Moore reflected their young team's rapid rise to finals this year with nominations after playing key roles on the wing and at half forward respectively.
Bulldogs half-back Bailey Dale, who was All-Australian in 2021, is another terrific individual story after finding himself on the outer early in the season before rebounding.
West Coast key defender Jeremy McGovern produced an outstanding season for the Eagles and earned his first selection in a squad since winning four straight blazers between 2016 and 2019.
The 10 members of the 2023 team of 22 who have earned nominations again this year are Charlie Curnow, Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli, James Sicily, Zak Butters, Dan Houston, Merrett, Serong, Sinclair and Gulden.
The final side of 22 will be unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.
The official 2024 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Matthew Pavlich, Laura Kane and Josh Mahoney.
2024 AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD: Noah Anderson, Harris Andrews, Nick Blakey, Marcus Bontempelli, Andrew Brayshaw, Zak Butters, Darcy Cameron, Jeremy Cameron, Jordan Clark, Sam Collins, Patrick Cripps, Charlie Curnow, Nick Daicos, Bailey Dale, Massimo D’Ambrosio, Brent Daniels, Joe Daniher, Errol Gulden, Isaac Heeney, Jesse Hogan, Max Holmes, Jason Horne-Francis, Max Gawn, Dan Houston, Jeremy McGovern, Harry McKay, Zach Merrett, Dylan Moore, Lachie Neale, Cam Rayner, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, James Sicily, Jack Sinclair, Harry Sheezel, Tyson Stengle, Adam Treloar, Chad Warner, Jake Waterman, Jacob Weitering, Lachie Whitfield, Tristan Xerri, Hayden Young, Dayne Zorko.
Squad members by club
5 - Brisbane, Fremantle
4 - Carlton, Sydney
3 - Geelong, GWS, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs
2 - Collingwood, Gold Coast, North Melbourne, West Coast
1 - Essendon, Melbourne, St Kilda
0 - Adelaide, Richmond
Nil
Harris Andrews
2019, 2020 All-Australian
Squad member 2023
Joe Daniher
2017 All-Australian
Squad member 2023
Lachie Neale
2019, 2020, 2022 All-Australian
Squad member 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023
Cam Rayner
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Dayne Zorko
2017 All-Australian
Squad member 2019, 2021
Patrick Cripps
2018, 2019, 2022 All-Australian
Squad member 2023
Charlie Curnow
2022, 2023 All-Australian
Harry McKay
2021 All-Australian
Jacob Weitering
Never previously All-Australian
Squad member 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
Darcy Cameron
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Nick Daicos
2023 All-Australian
Zach Merrett
2017, 2021, 2023 All-Australian
Andrew Brayshaw
2022 All-Australian
Jordan Clark
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Luke Ryan
2020 All-Australian
Squad member 2023
Caleb Serong
2023 All-Australian
Hayden Young
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Jeremy Cameron
2013, 2019, 2022 All-Australian
Squad member 2015
Max Holmes
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Tyson Stengle
2022 All-Australian
Noah Anderson
Never previously All-Australian
Squad member 2023
Sam Collins
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Brent Daniels
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Jesse Hogan
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Lachie Whitfield
2018 All-Australian
Massimo D'Ambrosio
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Dylan Moore
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
James Sicily
2023 All-Australian
Squad member 2019, 2022
Max Gawn
2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 (captain), 2022 All-Australian
Harry Sheezel
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Tristan Xerri
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Zak Butters
2023 All-Australian
Squad member 2020
Jason Horne-Francis
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Dan Houston
2023 All-Australian
Nil
Jack Sinclair
2022, 2023 All-Australian
Nick Blakey
Never previously All-Australian
Squad member 2023
Errol Gulden
2023 All-Australian
Isaac Heeney
2022 All-Australian
Chad Warner
Never previously All-Australian
Squad member 2022
Jeremy McGovern
2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 All-Australian
Squad member 2015
Jake Waterman
Never previously All-Australian
Never previously squad member
Marcus Bontempelli
2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 All-Australian
Squad member 2022
Bailey Dale
2021 All-Australian
Adam Treloar
Never previously All-Australian
Squad member 2016, 2017, 2019