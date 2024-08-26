Brisbane and Fremantle are the best represented clubs in the 44-man All-Australian squad

BRISBANE and Fremantle are the best represented clubs in the All-Australian squad of 44, with five players each in the mix to earn blazers when the team is trimmed to 22 on Thursday.

Lions dynamo Cam Rayner has earned his first nomination after an excellent season to join previous All-Australians Harris Andrews, Joe Daniher, Lachie Neale and Dayne Zorko in this year's squad.

The Dockers are represented by first-time nominees Jordan Clark and Hayden Young alongside previous All-Australians Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw.

Only two clubs are not represented in the 2024 squad, with players from Richmond and Adelaide overlooked after disappointing seasons.

Essendon captain Zach Merrett, St Kilda defender Jack Sinclair and Melbourne skipper Max Gawn are the sole representatives for their clubs.

Nominations were confirmed for ruck trio Gawn, North Melbourne big man Tristan Xerri and Collingwood's Darcy Cameron, leaving St Kilda's Rowan Marshall on the outer as one of the hard luck stories following an excellent individual season.

Other notable omissions were Fremantle's breakout key forward Josh Treacy (45 goals), Western Bulldogs midfielder Ed Richards and Geelong mainstay Tom Stewart, who has made the final cut in five of the past six seasons.

Adelaide forward/midfielder Izak Rankine has been left out after playing just 15 games, with injury also potentially costing GWS key defender Sam Taylor (16 games) a shot at a second straight blazer.

There are 19 players among the 44 who are vying for their first career selections, with experienced Carlton defender Jacob Weitering hoping to make the final team for the first time after his fifth nomination.

Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar has been nominated for the fourth time – and the first since 2019 – and will hoping to win a coveted first blazer.

Minor premier Sydney has four players represented, with defender Nick Blakey joined by game-breaking midfield trio Chad Warner, Isaac Heeney and Errol Gulden.

Among the League's next wave of elite talent, youngsters Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne), Max Holmes (Geelong), Noah Anderson (Gold Coast) and Jason Horne-Francis (Port Adelaide) have been recognised by selectors for the first time.

Hawthorn pair Massimo D'Ambrosio and Dylan Moore reflected their young team's rapid rise to finals this year with nominations after playing key roles on the wing and at half forward respectively.

Bulldogs half-back Bailey Dale, who was All-Australian in 2021, is another terrific individual story after finding himself on the outer early in the season before rebounding.

West Coast key defender Jeremy McGovern produced an outstanding season for the Eagles and earned his first selection in a squad since winning four straight blazers between 2016 and 2019.

The 10 members of the 2023 team of 22 who have earned nominations again this year are Charlie Curnow, Nick Daicos, Marcus Bontempelli, James Sicily, Zak Butters, Dan Houston, Merrett, Serong, Sinclair and Gulden.

The final side of 22 will be unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.

The official 2024 All-Australian selection panel comprises of: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Abbey Holmes, Glen Jakovich, Matthew Pavlich, Laura Kane and Josh Mahoney.

2024 AFL ALL-AUSTRALIAN SQUAD: Noah Anderson, Harris Andrews, Nick Blakey, Marcus Bontempelli, Andrew Brayshaw, Zak Butters, Darcy Cameron, Jeremy Cameron, Jordan Clark, Sam Collins, Patrick Cripps, Charlie Curnow, Nick Daicos, Bailey Dale, Massimo D’Ambrosio, Brent Daniels, Joe Daniher, Errol Gulden, Isaac Heeney, Jesse Hogan, Max Holmes, Jason Horne-Francis, Max Gawn, Dan Houston, Jeremy McGovern, Harry McKay, Zach Merrett, Dylan Moore, Lachie Neale, Cam Rayner, Luke Ryan, Caleb Serong, James Sicily, Jack Sinclair, Harry Sheezel, Tyson Stengle, Adam Treloar, Chad Warner, Jake Waterman, Jacob Weitering, Lachie Whitfield, Tristan Xerri, Hayden Young, Dayne Zorko.

Squad members by club

5 - Brisbane, Fremantle

4 - Carlton, Sydney

3 - Geelong, GWS, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, Western Bulldogs

2 - Collingwood, Gold Coast, North Melbourne, West Coast

1 - Essendon, Melbourne, St Kilda

0 - Adelaide, Richmond

Harris Andrews

2019, 2020 All-Australian

Squad member 2023

Joe Daniher

2017 All-Australian

Squad member 2023

Lachie Neale

2019, 2020, 2022 All-Australian

Squad member 2015, 2016, 2018, 2023

Cam Rayner

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Dayne Zorko

2017 All-Australian

Squad member 2019, 2021

Patrick Cripps

2018, 2019, 2022 All-Australian

Squad member 2023

Charlie Curnow

2022, 2023 All-Australian

Harry McKay

2021 All-Australian

Jacob Weitering

Never previously All-Australian

Squad member 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Darcy Cameron

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Nick Daicos

2023 All-Australian

Zach Merrett

2017, 2021, 2023 All-Australian

Andrew Brayshaw

2022 All-Australian

Jordan Clark

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Luke Ryan

2020 All-Australian

Squad member 2023

Caleb Serong

2023 All-Australian

Hayden Young

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Jeremy Cameron

2013, 2019, 2022 All-Australian

Squad member 2015

Max Holmes

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Tyson Stengle

2022 All-Australian

Noah Anderson

Never previously All-Australian

Squad member 2023

Sam Collins

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Brent Daniels

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Jesse Hogan

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Lachie Whitfield

2018 All-Australian

Massimo D'Ambrosio

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Dylan Moore

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

James Sicily

2023 All-Australian

Squad member 2019, 2022

Max Gawn

2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 (captain), 2022 All-Australian

Harry Sheezel

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Tristan Xerri

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Zak Butters

2023 All-Australian

Squad member 2020

Jason Horne-Francis

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Dan Houston

2023 All-Australian

Jack Sinclair

2022, 2023 All-Australian

Nick Blakey

Never previously All-Australian

Squad member 2023

Errol Gulden

2023 All-Australian

Isaac Heeney

2022 All-Australian

Chad Warner

Never previously All-Australian

Squad member 2022

Jeremy McGovern

2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 All-Australian

Squad member 2015

Jake Waterman

Never previously All-Australian

Never previously squad member

Marcus Bontempelli

2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 All-Australian

Squad member 2022

Bailey Dale

2021 All-Australian

Adam Treloar

Never previously All-Australian

Squad member 2016, 2017, 2019