Jed Walter of the Suns celebrates a goal during the 2024 AFL Round 22 match between Essendon and the Gold Coast Suns. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

GOLD Coast is set to be without young gun Jed Walter for the opening round of next season after the first-year forward was hit with a suspension in the VFL.

Walter, who was omitted from the Suns' senior side for their final game of the season, copped a two-game ban for striking Frankston's Sebastian Quirk in the third quarter of Saturday's VFL Wildcard Round match.

The incident was assessed by the VFL match review panel and graded as intentional conduct with low impact and high contact for a two-match suspension.

However, the ban can be reduced to a one-game sanction with an early guilty plea.

With Gold Coast's VFL and AFL seasons over, it means the 19-year-old will be unavailable for at least the Suns' first game of 2025.

Walter, a Gold Coast Academy product, was taken by Gold Coast with pick No.3 in last year's draft.

After a strong summer on the track, Walter was on track to debut in Opening Round before suffering a collarbone injury on the eve of the season. The 195cm spearhead broke into the side in round two and played 14 games in his debut season.

Walter was busy for the Suns on Saturday, kicking two goals.