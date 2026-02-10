Ted Whitten jnr says it's a 'proud family moment' to be able to present the EJ Whitten Medal to Victoria's best player

E.J. Whitten and his son Ted Whitten jnr on their lap of honour before the 1995 AFL State of Origin math between Victoria and South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

AN ENTIRE generation of football fans are about to see the Big V in action for the first time in an Origin clash, and Ted Whitten jnr couldn't be prouder.

Saturday's AAMI AFL Origin match between Western Australia and Victoria will be the first official Origin match since 1999, when the oldest player in this year's edition of the Victorian team - Patrick Dangerfield - was nine years old.

For so many years, the Whitten name was synonymous with State of Origin, with Ted Whitten snr playing 29 games for Victoria, and becoming a fervent and passionate public voice for the concept.

One of football's most iconic moment came when Whitten snr, in failing health with prostate cancer, was given a lap of honour during a 1995 State of Origin game at the MCG, his son Ted by his side in the car, supporting and describing the scene to his father.

The medal for the Victorian judged best afield in an Origin game is called the E.J. Whitten – named after Ted snr – and his son will be presenting on Saturday night.

"I've done it before, I think in 1995 to Tony Lockett, but to be able to go out there and present the E.J. Whitten Medal will be a very proud moment, because I know how important state football was for Dad," Whitten told AFL.com.au.

"He represented the state 29 times, was chairman of selectors for a long time. He was very passionate about Victorian football, the VFL and AFL, but he loved state footy.

"In a lot of ways, he kept it going, promoting it through TV, radio and print, and it's just going to be terrific for me and a proud family moment to be able to walk out onto the ground and hand out the medal to the best Victorian player.

"Patrick Keane from the AFL gave me a call and asked if I'd like to come to Perth and present the medal, and it didn't take me long to say yes."

Whitten snr was a legend of the western suburbs of Melbourne. The working class side to Melbourne Demons and Hawthorn's leafy inner east, Whitten was the embodiment of Footscray's grit, spirit and fun, captaining the Dogs for 14 years and later named skipper of the AFL Team of the Century.

Ted Whitten snr celebrates with the Victorian team after winning the 1992 AFL State of Origin match. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2026 edition of the Victorian side will be captained by another favourite son of the Bulldogs – Marcus Bontempelli.

"He's a very deserving captain for Victoria in a lot of ways," Whitten said.

"He's a proud Victorian, and obviously the Bulldogs are his No.1 priority, but to get to be able to captain your state is a fantastic honour, and I'm sure he's pretty proud to be able to do it."

Victoria's Marcus Bontempelli ahead of 2026 AAMI AFL Origin. Picture: AFL Photos

Whitten jnr was called up to represent Victoria in two games (although he was a late withdrawal with injury before the second). They weren't matches that were given official "State of Origin" billing, but carried enormous honour nonetheless.

"I played in '80 and was going to in '81, but that was the greatest honour I could ever have, probably because I knew how important it was for Dad, how proud he'd be to be able to see me run around in the Big V," he said.

"To be able to run out on the ground with some of the greats of the game, it's just a brilliant experience and something that – along with your jumper, which you can keep – you never forget that experience.

Ted Whitten jnr before the 2019 EJ Whitten Legends Game between Victoria and the All Stars at AAMI Park on August 30, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've still got the jumpers, they're in a nice safe place with no dust on them."

Whitten expects Saturday's contest against Western Australia - arguably the most parochial state in the country - to be fierce despite the early February billing.

"Even though it's only the first game of the year, once the players cross that white line, it's not going to be a practice match," he said.

"They'll be having a crack and representing this state the way they should. It'll play out with a capacity crowd, it's going to be a brilliant game and hopefully a great spectacle."