West Coast coach Andrew McQualter would welcome Brisbane star Lachie Neale to his ranks

Lachie Neale poses during Brisbane's official team photo day at Brighton Homes Arena on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is open to the prospect of adding a mature star like Lachie Neale at the end of this season if the opportunity presents, with coach Andrew McQualter happy to use all available levers to build the talent on his young list.

Neale is an unrestricted free agent and has been told by the Lions that he would leave with their blessing if he chose to move back to Perth for the 2027 season following well-documented issues in his personal life.

While McQualter was reluctant to comment on Neale's specific situation, he said West Coast had invested heavily in young talent through recent drafts and was open to adding to its list with the right free agents.

"Lachie's had an incredible career. He's an incredible player. So I think that we're always on the lookout for players that will help our team," McQualter told AFL.com.au.

"We'll stay open to that. That's what the industry is and that's what free agency is, but I probably won't comment too publicly on it.

"I think consistently we'll try and get as much talent in the door whichever way we can."

Lachie Neale in action during the R2 match between Brisbane and West Coast at The Gabba on March 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast is fresh off a list-shaping draft that saw it add Willem Duursma (pick No.1) and Cooper Duff-Tytler (No.4) with its first two selections, as well as skilful half-back Josh Lindsay (No.19), athletic winger Sam Allen (No.29) and small forward Tylah Williams (No.39).

When combined with young star Harley Reid, first-round picks Bo Allan, Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett, and talented trio Jobe Shanahan, Archer Reid and Brady Hough, there is a core group of youngsters emerging together at West Coast.

The club has also struck gold with mid-season draftee Tom McCarthy, who has arguably been the Eagles' summer standout, while using the extra list spots it was granted at the end of last season to add hardened midfielders Deven Robertson (Brisbane), Harry Schoenberg (Adelaide) and Finlay Macrae (Collingwood).

McQualter, who takes a strong interest in list management, said that trio had helped lift training standards, while also bringing valuable knowledge from the time spent at their former clubs.

"They all came from really strong systems. Good clubs, winning clubs, and individually are really good players," McQualter said.

"Most of them had some struggles to maintain a spot in their previous teams, but sometimes that makes you more hungry, and we've seen all three come in and make a huge impact.

Willem Duursma in action during a West Coast training session on January 16, 2025. Picture: West Coast FC

"They're pros with the way they go about it, and there's some real upside with them.

"I don't think there's too many secrets with what goes on these days, but there's always little insights you can understand from other clubs with the way they do things, and we look to try and pinch anything we can."

Schoenberg, who was valued at Adelaide for his work ethic, has been particularly impressive this summer and looks a strong chance to build on his 62 AFL games early in the season, with McQualter bullish on the midfielder's long-term prospects.

"Harry was a high draft pick only five years ago, and he had some injuries and circumstance at the Crows and fell out of favour, but we thought we were incredibly lucky to get Harry," he said.

"We see a real upside for him for a longer-term future as well, so he is just a hard worker, he's a good footballer, and he's been really diligent.

"We've played him in multiple roles this pre-season and he's complementing our other guys really well."