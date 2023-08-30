Giants superstar Toby Greene has been named skipper of the 2023 AFL All-Australian team, with Collingwood and Port Adelaide the best-represented clubs

The 2023 AFL All-Australian team is seen during the AFL Awards on August 30. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney star Toby Greene has been recognised for his transformation into a mature leader of the competition with selection as captain of the 2023 AFL All-Australian team.

Greene, who booted 60 goals and led the Giants into finals after a 3-7 start to the season, was named in a forward pocket, with Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli honoured as vice-captain for the second time in his fifth team selection.

The team includes 12 first-time selections, with Collingwood brothers Josh and Nick Daicos selected on a wing and on the ball, respectively, following outstanding seasons for the ladder-leader Magpies.

Defender Darcy Moore was the Pies' other selection, with Collingwood and Port Adelaide each having an AFL-high three players named in the prestigious team of the year.

Star Power midfielder and 2022 selection Connor Rozee was joined by first-time All-Australians Dan Houston and Zak Butters, who was named alongside Daicos on the ball.

Geelong defender Tom Stewart joined Bontempelli as the most selected player in this year's cohort, earning a fifth All-Australian jacket in the past six years, having made his debut in 2017.

Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca earned his fourth consecutive selection and was the sole Demon named.

Selectors opted for Carlton's Coleman Medal winner Charlie Curnow and Adelaide's first-time All-Australian Taylor Walker as the key forwards on field, with young North Melbourne star Nick Larkey selected on the bench.

Western Bulldogs big man Tim English earned his first selection and was named as the sole ruckman, edging out St Kilda's Rowan Marshall and young Fremantle star Luke Jackson.

Other first-time selections include Jordan Dawson (Adelaide), Caleb Serong (Fremantle), James Sicily (Hawthorn), Callum Wilkie (St Kilda) and Errol Gulden (Sydney).

The AFL released a 44-man squad on Monday and revealed the final 22 at the AFL Awards on Wednesday night, with squad members Harris Andrews (Brisbane), Isaac Quaynor (Collingwood), Tom Liberatore (Western Bulldogs), Lachie Neale (Brisbane) and Dustin Martin (Richmond) among the notable players to miss the final cut.

The official 2023 All-Australian selection panel is comprised of: Gillon McLachlan (chairperson), Kevin Bartlett, Eddie Betts, Jude Bolton, Nathan Buckley, Kane Cornes, Andrew Dillon, Glen Jakovich, Laura Kane, Cameron Ling and Matthew Pavlich.

The 2023 AFL All-Australian umpires were also named, with Robert Findlay (field), Matthew Konetschka (boundary) and Adam Wojcik (goal) all honoured.